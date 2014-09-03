FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Most extend gains amid inflows
September 3, 2014

SE Asia Stocks -Most extend gains amid inflows

BANGKOK, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Thai shares rose for a fourth
session on Wednesday, led by tourism stocks such as Airports of
Thailand, while increased expectation that the European
Central Bank will announce monetary stimulus later this week
lifted sentiment across Southeast Asia. 
    The Thai SET index finished up 0.9 percent at
1,583.27, a 15-month closing high. Foreign investors were net
buyers of Thai shares worth 1.9 billion baht ($59.34 million),
stock exchange data showed.
    Shares of airport operator Airports of Thailand jumped 3.4
percent to a record close of 245 baht, with a more stable
political situation supportive to the tourism sector, traders
said.
    Stocks in Indonesia and the Philippines rose
for a third day and shares in Singapore extended their
gains for a second day. Vietnam gained for a third
straight session. 
    Large caps such as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co
, Universal Robina Corp and Telkom Indonesia
 led gainers in the region amid foreign inflows and a
recovery in most regional currencies. 
    Foreign investors were net buyers of Philippine stocks worth
621 million peso ($14.25 million), Indonesian shares worth 475
billion rupiah ($40.39 million), Malaysian shares worth 57
million ringgit ($17.94 million), stock exchange data and
Thomson Reuters data showed.        
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   447.38        444.48       +0.65
 Singapore          3348.77       3328.30       +0.62
 Kuala Lumpur       1864.87       1867.69       -0.15
 Bangkok            1583.27       1568.60       +0.94
 Jakarta            5224.14       5201.59       +0.43
 Manila             7206.02       7106.56       +1.40
 Ho Chi Minh         640.75        636.65       +0.64
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   447.38        388.37      +15.19
 Singapore          3348.77       3167.43       +5.73
 Kuala Lumpur       1864.87       1866.96       -0.11
 Bangkok            1583.27       1298.71      +21.91
 Jakarta            5224.14       4274.18      +22.23
 Manila             7206.02       5889.83      +22.35
 Ho Chi Minh         640.75        504.63      +26.97
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

(1 US dollar = 43.5900 Philippine peso)
(1 US dollar = 3.1775 Malaysian ringgit)
(1 US dollar = 32.0200 Thai baht)
(1 US dollar = 11,760.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Kaweewit Kaewjinda; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

