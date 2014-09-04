FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Profit-taking hits overbought markets
September 4, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Profit-taking hits overbought markets

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly fell on Thursday as profit-taking hit overbought shares
in Thailand and Vietnam, while the Indonesian key index
retreated from a record closing high in the previous session
amid large-cap selling by domestic investors.
    Top losers in Bangkok included shares of airport operator 
Airports of Thailand, which touched a record high on
Wednesday amid expectations of a possible relaxation of martial
law in some tourist areas. 
    The benchmark SET index eased 0.2 percent after four
straight sessions of gains. Its 14-day Relative Strength Index
(RSI) fell to 70.36 at the close from Wednesday's 73.47. A level
of 70 or above suggests shares were overbought.
    The VN Index in Ho Chi Minh City dipped 0.08 percent
as investors took profits from recent gains, with data showing
Vietnamese shares in the overbought territory. 
    Jakarta's composite index was down 0.36 percent at
5,205.32, coming off a record close of 5,224.135 on Wednesday.  
Domestic investors were net sellers of shares such as Bank
Rakyat Indonesia, Thomson Reuters data showed.
    Stocks in Singapore and the Philippines 
retreated from gains early in the week, boosted by speculation
on the European Central Bank's (ECB) stimulus measure, which
could lead to foreign fund inflows. 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   446.83        447.36       -0.12
 Singapore          3346.34       3348.77       -0.07
 Kuala Lumpur       1869.21       1864.87       +0.23
 Bangkok            1579.73       1583.27       -0.22
 Jakarta            5205.32       5224.13       -0.36
 Manila             7204.11       7206.02       -0.03
 Ho Chi Minh         640.22        640.75       -0.08
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   446.83        388.37      +15.05
 Singapore          3346.34       3167.43       +5.65
 Kuala Lumpur       1869.21       1866.96       +0.12
 Bangkok            1579.73       1298.71      +21.64
 Jakarta            5205.32       4274.18      +21.79
 Manila             7204.11       5889.83      +22.31
 Ho Chi Minh         640.22        504.63      +26.87
 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
(1 US dollar = 11,763.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

