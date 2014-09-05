FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Philippine shares lead regional gain on week
September 5, 2014 / 10:56 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippine shares lead regional gain on week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks hit a 15-month
high on Friday, posting their best weekly gain in five months on
selective buying in financial shares, while the Thai index rose
to near a psychological mark of 1,600, helped by some buying in
construction and bank shares.
    The Philippine main index rose almost 1 percent to
7,263.58, its highest close since May 24, 2013. It rose 3
percent on the week, the biggest gain since the week ended April
4, and was the best performer in Southeast Asia.
    Actively-traded stocks included shares of Bank of the
Philippine Islands and Metropolitan Bank & Trust
.
    Investors looked forward to possible interest rate hikes at 
the Philippine central bank's meeting next week after data early
on Friday showed an acceleration in August
inflation. 
    The Thai SET index edged up 0.3 percent, rebounding
from a modest fall on Thursday and closing at 1,584.32, a level
last hit on May 29, 2013. It extended its gains for a fifth
straight week, adding 1.5 percent.
    Shares seen as reaping the benefits of local economic
recovery led the gainers, including cement maker TPI Polene
, which jumped 6.2 percent and Siam Commercial Bank
, which climbed 1.3 percent.
    All the bourses in the region ended the week higher, with
Indonesia up 1.6 percent while Singapore,
Malaysia and Vietnam rose modestly.
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   447.37        446.79       +0.13
 Singapore          3341.73       3346.34       -0.14
 Kuala Lumpur       1868.46       1869.21       -0.04
 Bangkok            1584.32       1579.73       +0.29
 Jakarta            5217.33       5205.32       +0.23
 Manila             7263.58       7204.11       +0.83
 Ho Chi Minh         638.65        640.22       -0.25
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   447.37        388.37      +15.19
 Singapore          3341.73       3167.43       +5.49
 Kuala Lumpur       1868.46       1866.96       +0.08
 Bangkok            1584.32       1298.71      +21.99
 Jakarta            5217.33       4274.18      +22.07
 Manila             7263.58       5889.83      +23.32
 Ho Chi Minh         638.65        504.63      +26.87
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
(1 US dollar = 43.6200 Philippine peso)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

