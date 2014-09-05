SE Asia Stocks-Philippine shares lead regional gain on week

BANGKOK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks hit a 15-month high on Friday, posting their best weekly gain in five months on selective buying in financial shares, while the Thai index rose to near a psychological mark of 1,600, helped by some buying in construction and bank shares. The Philippine main index rose almost 1 percent to 7,263.58, its highest close since May 24, 2013. It rose 3 percent on the week, the biggest gain since the week ended April 4, and was the best performer in Southeast Asia. Actively-traded stocks included shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands and Metropolitan Bank & Trust . Investors looked forward to possible interest rate hikes at the Philippine central bank's meeting next week after data early on Friday showed an acceleration in August inflation. The Thai SET index edged up 0.3 percent, rebounding from a modest fall on Thursday and closing at 1,584.32, a level last hit on May 29, 2013. It extended its gains for a fifth straight week, adding 1.5 percent. Shares seen as reaping the benefits of local economic recovery led the gainers, including cement maker TPI Polene , which jumped 6.2 percent and Siam Commercial Bank , which climbed 1.3 percent. All the bourses in the region ended the week higher, with Indonesia up 1.6 percent while Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam rose modestly. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 447.37 446.79 +0.13 Singapore 3341.73 3346.34 -0.14 Kuala Lumpur 1868.46 1869.21 -0.04 Bangkok 1584.32 1579.73 +0.29 Jakarta 5217.33 5205.32 +0.23 Manila 7263.58 7204.11 +0.83 Ho Chi Minh 638.65 640.22 -0.25 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 447.37 388.37 +15.19 Singapore 3341.73 3167.43 +5.49 Kuala Lumpur 1868.46 1866.96 +0.08 Bangkok 1584.32 1298.71 +21.99 Jakarta 5217.33 4274.18 +22.07 Manila 7263.58 5889.83 +23.32 Ho Chi Minh 638.65 504.63 +26.87 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (1 US dollar = 43.6200 Philippine peso) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)