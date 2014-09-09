FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Profit-taking sends Philippines, Vietnam markets down
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 9, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Profit-taking sends Philippines, Vietnam markets down

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
lost ground on Tuesday, led by Philippine and Vietnamese shares,
amid widespread profit booking after strong increases in the
past sessions.
    The Philippine SE Composite Index retreated 0.84
percent from a 15-month high, led by property firm Ayala Land
 with a 3.32 percent decline.
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index pared all of its gains
over the past two weeks, dropping 2.02 percent as investors
secured profits from most equities.
    Southeast Asia's best performer has been bullish after
strong inflows boosted Vietnamese shares, which have surpassed a
high of nearly five years.
    Tuesday's falls lowered the relative strength indexes of
both Philippine and Vietnamese markets to below 70, removing
them from an overbought territory, Reuters data showed.
    Foreign investors turned net sellers of 123 billion rupiah
($10.45 million) worth of Indonesian shares, which
declined 0.94 percent after hitting a record closing high for
the second time in a month on Monday.
    Investors on the Jakarta bourse have expected higher fuel
prices following a potential cut in subsidies by the government,
which aims at limiting the country's current account deficit.
 
    Singapore's FTSE Straits Times Index outperformed
the regional market on gains in the baking sector.
    The city-state has been lagging the regional markets despite
being Southeast Asia's cheapest equities.
    FTSTI has gained 5.54 percent since the beginning of the
year, far below top risers Vietnam at 24.23 percent and the
Philippines at 23.16 percent.
    Singaporean stocks' price-to-earnings ratio humbles at
14.02, compared with the most expensive Philippines at 21.55.
    Thailand and Malaysia moved in tight range
amid moderate volumes.
        
    For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at close
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   445.77        448.93       -0.70
 Singapore          3342.96       3335.19       +0.23
 Kuala Lumpur       1874.12       1871.09       +0.16
 Bangkok            1583.18       1584.77       -0.10
 Jakarta            5197.12       5246.483       -0.94
 Manila             7253.67       7314.94       -0.84
 Ho Chi Minh         626.92        639.85       -2.02
 
 Change on year 
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   445.77        388.37      +14.78
 Singapore          3342.96       3167.43       +5.54
 Kuala Lumpur       1874.12       1866.96       +0.38
 Bangkok            1583.18       1298.71      +21.90
 Jakarta            5197.12       4274.18      +21.59
 Manila             7253.67       5889.83      +23.16
 Ho Chi Minh         626.92        504.63      +24.23
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
($1=11,765 Indonesian rupiah)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.