SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia dips to lowest since July
September 10, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia dips to lowest since July

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia's key stock market
index posted its worst drop in two months on Wednesday amid
outflows and losses in large-caps as the prospect of a
sooner-than-expected U.S. rate hike triggered selling across
markets in Southeast Asia.
    Jakarta's Composite Index closed down 1.04 percent
the biggest one-day fall since July 11. Shares of Astra
International, the most actively traded stock, slipped
2.3 percent due to selling by foreign investors, Thomson Reuters
data showed.
    The Indonesian stock market saw net selling by foreign
investors of 816 billion rupiah ($69.11 million), Thomson
Reuters data showed. 
    Other markets also posted net foreign outflows as Asian
shares tumbled on Wednesday, with MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 1.3
percent.
    Investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep interest
rates lower for longer, and to raise them more slowly than the
makers of U.S monetary policy themselves expect, according to
research published Monday by the San Francisco Fed.
 
    Malaysia posted net foreign outflow worth 94.62
million ringgit ($29.57 million) and Thailand reported a
net outflow of 224 million baht ($6.96 million).
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3338.63       3342.96       -0.13
 Kuala Lumpur       1870.85       1874.12       -0.17
 Bangkok            1582.13       1583.18       -0.07
 Jakarta            5142.99       5197.12       -1.04
 Manila             7212.78       7253.67       -0.56
 Ho Chi Minh         628.80        626.92       +0.30
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3338.63       3167.43       +5.41
 Kuala Lumpur       1870.85       1866.96       +0.21
 Bangkok            1582.13       1298.71      +21.82
 Jakarta            5142.99       4274.18      +20.33
 Manila             7212.78       5889.83      +22.46
 Ho Chi Minh         628.80        504.63      +24.61
 (1 US dollar = 11,807.0000 rupiah)
(1 US dollar = 3.2000 Malaysian ringgit)
(1 US dollar = 32.1800 Thai baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

