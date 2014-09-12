FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Indonesia underperforms on week
September 12, 2014 / 10:53 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Indonesia underperforms on week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares eked out
small gains on Friday, posting their worst weekly loss in almost
three months amid concerns about a likely end to fuel subsidies,
while Thai stocks trod water amid selling in recent gainers
including construction-related firms.
    Indonesia's key index ended up 0.2 percent, led by
cement shares such as Indocement and Semen Indonesia
. Banks were among losers, with foreign selling sending
Bankyat Indonesia to a two-month closing low.
    The benchmark stock index was down 1.4 percent on the week,
the biggest fall since the week ended June 20, amid uncertainty
about the direction of fuel prices.
    A senior Bank Indonesia official said the country needs to
raise fuel prices before March and preferably by the end of 2014
to ease pressure on the current account and let the central bank
focus its attention on the weakening economy. 
    Foreign investors were net sellers of Indonesian shares
worth 776 billion rupiah ($65.66 million), marking a fourth
straight session of offloading, Thomson Reuters data showed.
 
    The Thai SET index closed a tad higher on the day
and was down 0.2 percent on the week, its first weekly loss in
six.
    Siam Commercial Bank was among gainers, while
cement firm Siam Cement and builders including Italian
Thai Development and Ch Karnchang fell amid
profit taking, brokers said.
    Fund flows were mixed across exchanges, with the Thai stock
market reporting a net foreign buying of 737 million baht
($22.90 million), Malaysia posting a net foreign selling
of 173 million ringgit ($54.13 million) and the Philippines
recording net outflows worth 265 million pesos ($6.03 million),
stock exchange data showed.
   
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3345.55       3347.28       -0.05
 Kuala Lumpur       1855.64       1866.11       -0.56
 Bangkok            1581.36       1580.87       +0.03
 Jakarta            5143.71       5133.03       +0.21
 Manila             7201.88       7202.06        0.00
 Ho Chi Minh         632.50        628.99       +0.56
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3345.55       3167.43       +5.62
 Kuala Lumpur       1855.64       1866.96       -0.61
 Bangkok            1581.36       1298.71      +21.76
 Jakarta            5143.71       4274.18      +20.34
 Manila             7201.88       5889.83      +22.28
 Ho Chi Minh         632.50        504.63      +25.34
 (1 US dollar = 11,818.0000 rupiah)
(1 US dollar = 3.1960 Malaysian ringgit)
(1 US dollar = 43.9700 Philippine peso)
(1 US dollar = 32.1800 Thai baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
