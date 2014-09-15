FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 15, 2014 / 8:20 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most weaker, Singapore property shares fall after data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
retreated on Monday as weak data out of China dented sentiment
across Asia, with property shares such as CapitaLand Ltd
 underperforming in Singapore after weak sales data for
August.
    China's factory output grew at the weakest pace in nearly
six years in August while growth in other key sectors also
cooled, raising fears the world's second-largest economy may be
at risk of a sharp slowdown unless Beijing takes fresh stimulus
measures. 
    The Straits Times Index was down 0.4 percent to
3,330.75, with CapitaLand shares sliding more than 1 percent to
a two-month low, the third worst performer on the benchmark, and
Keppel Land's shares fell on strong volume.
    Data early on Monday showed sales of private homes by
developers in Singapore in August were down 43 percent from a
year earlier, following the introduction in June 2013 of
property cooling measures that restricted levels of borrowing
relative to monthly income. 
    In Bangkok, players cashed in on recent gainers such as
telecommunications firm True Corp and builder Ch
Karnchang, sending the key SET index 0.2 percent
lower.
    Interest rate sensitive stocks such as property developers
 rose amid expectations Thailand's central bank will
leave its main interest rate steady at 2 percent on
Wednesday and for the rest of the year. 
    "The government is set to frontload its budget spending
under Fiscal year 2015, which comes into effect starting
October. An accommodative monetary policy is presumably
necessary during this initial stage," DBS Group Research said in
a report.
    Investors in the region awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve
meeting on Wednesday for indications on U.S. monetary policy and
fund flows to the region. 
    Malaysia was down 0.4 percent, falling 1 percent at
one point to the lowest since March 27. Malaysia will be shut
for a holiday on Tuesday, reopening on Wednesday.
    The Philippines eased 0.6 percent to the lowest since
Sept. 3, while Vietnam was down 0.3
percent. 
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 slid 0.9 percent to levels last seen on Aug. 8.

For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0755 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3330.75       3345.55       -0.44
 Kuala Lumpur       1848.59       1855.64       -0.38
 Bangkok            1578.96       1581.36       -0.15
 Jakarta            5140.00       5143.71       -0.07
 Manila             7161.27       7201.88       -0.56
 Ho Chi Minh         630.34        632.50       -0.34
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
