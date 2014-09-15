FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Singapore at 1-month low as property shares fall
September 15, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Singapore at 1-month low as property shares fall

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were flat to weaker on Monday as investors weighed in the risks
of weak China's factory output data in August and the direction
of U.S. monetary policy from the Federal Reserve meeting on
Wednesday.
    Singapore was an underperformer, with the Straits Times
Index sliding 1 percent to 3,312.47, the lowest close
since Aug. 14. 
    Property shares fell, led down by CapitaLand,
after data showed sales of private homes by developers in
Singapore in August slumped 43 percent from a year earlier.
 
    China's factory output grew at the weakest pace in nearly
six years in August while growth in other key sectors also
cooled, raising fears the world's second-largest economy may be
at risk of a sharp slowdown unless Beijing takes fresh stimulus
measures. 
    The Philippines witnessed a net foreign selling worth
of 805 million peso ($18.18 million), Indonesia saw 578 billion
rupiah ($48.47 million) foreign selling and Malaysia's net
foreign selling hit 225 million ringgit ($69.77 million),
Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3312.47       3345.55       -0.99
 Kuala Lumpur       1847.30       1855.64       -0.45
 Bangkok            1579.12       1581.36       -0.14
 Jakarta            5144.89       5143.71       +0.02
 Manila             7161.27       7201.88       -0.56
 Ho Chi Minh         630.34        632.50       -0.34
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3312.47       3167.43       +4.58
 Kuala Lumpur       1847.30       1866.96       -1.05
 Bangkok            1579.12       1298.71      +21.59
 Jakarta            5144.89       4274.18      +20.37
 Manila             7161.27       5889.83      +21.59
 Ho Chi Minh         630.34        504.63      +24.91
 (1 US dollar = 44.2750 Philippine peso)
(1 US dollar = 11,925.0000 rupiah)
(1 US dollar = 3.2250 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
