SE Asia Stocks - S'pore posts worst drop since Jan; all eyes on Fed

BANGKOK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets mostly fell on Tuesday as investors awaited a Federal Reserve meeting for clues on U.S. monetary policy, with selling in large-caps pulling down the Singapore benchmark to its lowest close in more than two months. Singapore's Straits Times Index slid 1.2 percent, the biggest daily loss since Jan. 3. It ended at 3,272.62, its lowest close since July 10. All 30 stocks measured by the index were lower. Shares of Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., the most actively traded and the largest firm by market value, dropped 2.1 percent. The Thai SET index ended down 0.9 percent at its lowest close in more than two weeks, with interest rate sensitive stocks including banks and property shares slipping ahead of the central bank's policy meeting. The Bank of Thailand is expected to leave its main interest rate steady at 2.0 percent on Wednesday, believing the current level can help economic recovery without raising already-high household debt. Indonesia posted a net foreign outflow worth 522 billion rupiah ($43.65 million), the Philippines reported a net foreign outflow worth 110.6 million peso ($2.50 million) and Vietnam had net foreign outflows worth 268 billion dong ($12.66 million), Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed. Investors awaited the outcome of the Fed's two-day policy meeting which begins later on Tuesday. Vietnam's VN Index lost 0.43 percent as investors offloaded shares to reduce margin trading while two exchange-traded funds (ETF) reviewed their portfolios. Malaysia was shut for a holiday, resuming trade on Wednesday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3272.62 3312.47 -1.20 Bangkok 1565.41 1579.12 -0.87 Jakarta 5130.50 5144.89 -0.28 Manila 7180.34 7161.27 +0.27 Ho Chi Minh 627.66 630.34 -0.43 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move Singapore 3272.62 3167.43 +3.32 Kuala Lumpur -- 1866.96 -1.05 Bangkok 1565.41 1298.71 +20.54 Jakarta 5130.50 4274.18 +20.03 Manila 7180.34 5889.83 +21.91 Ho Chi Minh 627.66 504.63 +24.38 (1 US dollar = 44.3100 Philippine peso) (1 US dollar = 11,960.0000 rupiah) (1 US dollar = 21,175.0000 Vietnam dong) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)