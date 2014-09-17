FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Philippine at 1-week high amid Fed rate speculation
September 17, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Philippine at 1-week high amid Fed rate speculation

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Stocks in Indonesia and the
Philippines hit one-week highs on Wednesday amid speculation the
U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain a pledge on low rates, with
banking shares leading gains in Thai market after the central
bank kept rate steady.
    The Fed will wrap up its two-day policy meeting later on
Wednesday. 
    Foreign-led buying boosted Indonesian large-caps such as
Telkom Indonesia, sending Jakarta's composite index
 1.1 percent higher at 5,188.18, the highest close since
Sept. 9.
    The Philippine stock market saw foreign inflows into
shares such as BDO Unibank and Bank of the Philippine
Islands which brought the key index to 7,231.84,
the highest close since Sept. 9.
    Investors in Bangkok bought interest sensitive banking
stocks after the Bank of Thailand maintained its policy rate at
2 percent as expected. Shares of Bangkok Bank jumped
2.4 percent to a one-week closing high. 
    The SET index was up 0.3 percent, rebounding from a
more than two-week closing low hit in the previous session. It
had risen 21 percent so far this year, with retail investors
dominating about two-thirds of daily trading value.
 
    Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has
asked stock market authorities and brokerage firms to strictly
monitor trading in share markets. 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3296.48       3272.62       +0.73
 Kuala Lumpur       1843.78       1847.30       -0.19
 Bangkok            1570.64       1565.41       +0.33
 Jakarta            5188.18       5130.50       +1.12
 Manila             7231.84       7180.34       +0.72
 Ho Chi Minh         625.66        627.66       -0.32
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3296.48       3167.43       +4.07
 Kuala Lumpur       1843.78       1866.96       -1.24
 Bangkok            1570.64       1298.71      +20.94
 Jakarta            5188.18       4274.18      +21.38
 Manila             7231.84       5889.83      +22.79
 Ho Chi Minh         625.66        504.63      +23.98
 (1 US dollar = 32.2300 Thai baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
