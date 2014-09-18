FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Most higher; Malaysia keeps rates steady
September 18, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Most higher; Malaysia keeps rates steady

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets
gained on Thursday, with banking shares outperforming in
Malaysia before the central bank rate decision, while stocks in
Indonesia and Thailand closed at their highest in more than a
week.
    Malaysia's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged
at 3.25 percent on Thursday, holding off from a second
tightening in less than three months after recent signs of a
slowdown in exports and credit growth. 
    The rate decision came after the market closed.
    Kuala Lumpur's composite index ended a tad higher,
with shares of Public Bank and Maybank 
rising in strong volume.
    Local institutions and domestic retail investors bought
Malaysian stocks worth a net 129.6 million ringgit ($40.12
million) and 11.5 million ringgit, respectively, while foreign
investors were net sellers, stock exchange data showed.
    Jakarta's composite index edged up 0.4 percent while
the Thai index closed up 0.9 percent, both hitting their
highest closing levels since Sept. 8.
        
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3297.29       3296.48       +0.02
 Kuala Lumpur       1845.32       1843.78       +0.08
 Bangkok            1584.23       1570.64       +0.87
 Jakarta            5208.14       5188.18       +0.38
 Manila             7287.29       7231.84       +0.77
 Ho Chi Minh         615.80        625.66       -1.58
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3297.29       3167.43       +4.10
 Kuala Lumpur       1845.32       1866.96       -1.16
 Bangkok            1584.23       1298.71      +21.98
 Jakarta            5208.14       4274.18      +21.85
 Manila             7287.29       5889.83      +23.73
 Ho Chi Minh         615.80        504.63      +22.03
 (1 US dollar = 3.2300 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
