SE Asia Stocks -Mixed; Jakarta underperforms on China growth concern
September 23, 2014 / 8:06 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Mixed; Jakarta underperforms on China growth concern

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares fell to their lowest
in nearly one week on Tuesday amid concern about China's growth
even after a private survey showed factory activity unexpectedly
picked up in September.
    The Jakarta Composite Index was down 0.6 percent by
0714 GMT after touching a low of 5,184.16, its lowest since
Sept. 17, earlier in the day.
    "Concern over China's future growth is still dominant in the
Indonesian market today. There are concerns for slowing demand
for commodities which may affect companies in Indonesia," said
Andri Zakarias, an analyst with BNI Securities in Jakarta.
    Manufacturing activity expanded at a slightly faster pace in
the world's second largest economy even as employment fell to a
5-1/2-year low, a preliminary HSBC survey showed.
 
    The HSBC/Markit Flash China Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
rose to 50.5 in September from August's final reading of 50.2,
beating a Reuters poll forecast of 50. 
    China's better-than-expected performance helped Asian shares
recoup early losses while commodities won a break from recent
selling pressure. 
    The main stock index of Malaysia was 0.4 percent
down after touching its lowest since March 25 while the
Philippines fell 0.1 percent.
    Bucking the trend, Singapore and Vietnam 
were up 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.  
       
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0730 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3301.67       3296.57       +0.15
 Kuala Lumpur       1839.54       1846.05       -0.35
 Bangkok            1590.13       1589.51       +0.04
 Jakarta            5187.44       5219.80       -0.62
 Manila             7271.62       7279.86       -0.11
 Ho Chi Minh         613.63        611.93       +0.28
 
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Additional reporting by Fransiska
Nangoy in Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
