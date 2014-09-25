FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed, Indonesian shares outperform regional markets
September 25, 2014 / 11:07 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed, Indonesian shares outperform regional markets

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian markets ended mixed on
Thursday, with Indonesian stocks outperforming the region
despite foreign outflow as investors bought beaten down shares
after the sell off early this week.
    Some markets were upbeat over Wednesday's gains on Wall
Street on strong U.S. housing data and dovish statements from a
top Federal Reserve official, but investors were still cautious
and awaited U.S. jobless claims and durable goods numbers due
later in the day for cues. 
    The Jakarta Composite Index ended 0.5 percent up,
recovering from its lowest close since Sept. 16, despite selling
from foreign investors, who offloaded a net $46.19 million worth
of shares. 
    "The market is lacking new sentiment, but the decline in the
past few days is giving investors opportunities to enter the
market," said Reza Priyambada, head of research at Woori Korindo
Securities Indonesia.
    Financials led the overall gain with Banks Central Asia
 and Bank Rakyat Indonesia adding 3.2 percent
and 1.7 percent respectively. 
    Priyambada said a stable rupiah also supported
positive sentiment. 
    Thailand's SET index surrendered its early gains to
end steady at a 16-month closing high, with foreign investors
buying $74.30 million worth of shares on Thursday. 
    Analysts however said investors were optimistic of
Thailand's economic growth prospect. 
    Thailand's central bank will release revised economic
projections on Friday and the market expects it to keep the
country's 2014 GDP growth forecast under 2 percent and announce
a higher growth estimate for the next year. 
    Other Southeast Asian markets traded mixed. Malaysian shares
 closed 0.2 percent firmer despite $39.12 million
outflow, while the Philippines ended 0.8 percent weaker,
though foreign investors bought $7.43 million worth of shares. 
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index, which fell dropped
below the key 600-mark in the morning session, recovered to end
0.3 percent higher. 
               
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3290.99       3292.81       -0.06
 Kuala Lumpur       1843.11       1840.08       +0.16
 Bangkok            1591.99       1591.89       +0.01
 Jakarta            5201.38       5174.01       +0.53
 Manila             7294.21       7355.29       -0.83
 Ho Chi Minh         605.10        603.59       +0.25
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3290.99       3167.43       +3.90
 Kuala Lumpur       1843.11       1866.96       -1.28
 Bangkok            1591.99       1298.71      +22.58
 Jakarta            5201.38       4274.18      +21.69 
 Manila             7294.21       5889.83      +22.84
 Ho Chi Minh         605.10        504.63      +19.91
 ($1 = 44.8200 Philippine peso)
($1 = 3.2515 Malaysian ringgit)
($1 = 11,975.0000 rupiah)
(1 US dollar = 32.2700 Thai baht)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Additional reporting by Fransiska
Nangoy in Jakarta; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
