SE Asia Stocks-Mixed, Indonesian shares outperform regional markets

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian markets ended mixed on Thursday, with Indonesian stocks outperforming the region despite foreign outflow as investors bought beaten down shares after the sell off early this week. Some markets were upbeat over Wednesday's gains on Wall Street on strong U.S. housing data and dovish statements from a top Federal Reserve official, but investors were still cautious and awaited U.S. jobless claims and durable goods numbers due later in the day for cues. The Jakarta Composite Index ended 0.5 percent up, recovering from its lowest close since Sept. 16, despite selling from foreign investors, who offloaded a net $46.19 million worth of shares. "The market is lacking new sentiment, but the decline in the past few days is giving investors opportunities to enter the market," said Reza Priyambada, head of research at Woori Korindo Securities Indonesia. Financials led the overall gain with Banks Central Asia and Bank Rakyat Indonesia adding 3.2 percent and 1.7 percent respectively. Priyambada said a stable rupiah also supported positive sentiment. Thailand's SET index surrendered its early gains to end steady at a 16-month closing high, with foreign investors buying $74.30 million worth of shares on Thursday. Analysts however said investors were optimistic of Thailand's economic growth prospect. Thailand's central bank will release revised economic projections on Friday and the market expects it to keep the country's 2014 GDP growth forecast under 2 percent and announce a higher growth estimate for the next year. Other Southeast Asian markets traded mixed. Malaysian shares closed 0.2 percent firmer despite $39.12 million outflow, while the Philippines ended 0.8 percent weaker, though foreign investors bought $7.43 million worth of shares. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index, which fell dropped below the key 600-mark in the morning session, recovered to end 0.3 percent higher. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3290.99 3292.81 -0.06 Kuala Lumpur 1843.11 1840.08 +0.16 Bangkok 1591.99 1591.89 +0.01 Jakarta 5201.38 5174.01 +0.53 Manila 7294.21 7355.29 -0.83 Ho Chi Minh 605.10 603.59 +0.25 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move Singapore 3290.99 3167.43 +3.90 Kuala Lumpur 1843.11 1866.96 -1.28 Bangkok 1591.99 1298.71 +22.58 Jakarta 5201.38 4274.18 +21.69 Manila 7294.21 5889.83 +22.84 Ho Chi Minh 605.10 504.63 +19.91 ($1 = 44.8200 Philippine peso) ($1 = 3.2515 Malaysian ringgit) ($1 = 11,975.0000 rupiah) (1 US dollar = 32.2700 Thai baht) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta; Editing by Anand Basu)