SE Asia Stocks - Thai shares up after govt boost; PTT near 20-mth high
October 1, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Thai shares up after govt boost; PTT near 20-mth high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Thai shares eked out small gains
on Wednesday, as top energy firm PTT Pcl rallied to a
near 20-month high after gas price hikes and the military
government's $11.2 billion measures to revive the domestic
economy. 
    The Thai SET index ended up 0.11 percent after a
weak session on Tuesday when data showed the domestic economy
lost traction in August amid contractions in trade and weak
private consumption.  
    PTT shares climbed 1.7 percent to 366 baht, their highest
close since February 2013. On Tuesday, they rose 2 percent as an
increase in price of natural gas for vehicles (NGV) boded well
for the future of its loss-making NGV business. 
    Other markets were mostly range-bound, with Asian stock
markets slipping amid caution due to unrest in Hong Kong.
 
    Fund flows to Southeast Asia were mixed, with the Thai
bourse reporting net foreign buying of 1.64 billion baht ($50.5
million). 
    Malaysia saw net foreign selling of 72 million ringgit ($22
million), Indonesia's was 387.8 billion rupiah ($32 million) and
for the Philippines it was 498 million peso ($11.1 million).

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3264.09       3276.74       -0.39
 Kuala Lumpur       1845.32       1846.31       -0.05
 Bangkok            1587.35       1585.67       +0.11
 Jakarta            5140.91       5137.58       +0.06
 Manila             7268.06       7283.07       -0.21
 Ho Chi Minh         609.27        598.80       +1.75
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3264.09       3167.43       +3.05
 Kuala Lumpur       1845.32       1866.96       -1.16
 Bangkok            1587.35       1298.71      +22.23
 Jakarta            5140.91       4274.18      +20.28
 Manila             7268.06       5889.83      +23.40
 Ho Chi Minh         609.27        504.63      +20.74
 (1 US dollar = 32.4700 Thai baht)
(1 US dollar = 3.2710 Malaysian ringgit)
(1 US dollar = 12,125.0000 rupiah)
(1 US dollar = 44.8250 Philippine peso)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

