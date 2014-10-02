FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia falls most since April amid political concerns
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
October 2, 2014 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia falls most since April amid political concerns

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia's key index posted its
biggest one-day percentage drop in nearly six months on Thursday
due to concerns about the ability of the incoming government to
enforce reforms, while Thai benchmark hit an over two-week
closing low after data showed weak consumer confidence.
    Jakarta's composite index finished down 2.7 percent
at 5,000.80. Foreign selling hit large caps such as Astra
International, Telkom Indonesia and Bank
Central Asia.
    Sentiment was hit after the ruling coalition, led by
president-elect Joko Widodo's party, lost the parliament head
election to the opposition, led by losing presidential candidate
Prabowo Subianto's party, brokers said. 
    Jakarta-based Reza Priyambada, head of research Woori
Korindo Securities Indonesia said the political concern came on
top of a negative trading in Asian market.
    "Investors are questioning whether Joko Widodo can run an
effective government if his programs have to be brought to such
a tough opposition in parliament," Priyambada said.
    In Bangkok, investors cashed in on recent gainers such as
Advanced Info Service and Siam Commercial Bank
, sending the key SET index 1.1 percent lower at
1,569.73, the lowest since Sept. 16.
    Consumer confidence in Thailand dropped in September for the
first time since the military coup in May, a university survey
showed, adding to evidence that authorities have not yet been
able to get an economic recovery on track. 
    Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia and the
Philippines ended down, in line with Asian peers after a
slew of weak global manufacturing data. MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3
percent. 
     
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3228.71       3264.09       -1.08
 Kuala Lumpur       1837.68       1845.32       -0.41
 Bangkok            1569.73       1587.35       -1.11
 Jakarta            5000.80       5140.91       -2.73
 Manila             7196.26       7268.06       -0.99
 Ho Chi Minh         612.66        609.27       +0.56
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3228.71       3167.43       +1.93
 Kuala Lumpur       1837.68       1866.96       -1.57
 Bangkok            1569.73       1298.71      +20.87
 Jakarta            5000.80       4274.18      +17.00
 Manila             7196.26       5889.83      +22.18
 Ho Chi Minh         612.66        504.63      +21.41
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Fransiska Nangoy in
Jakarta; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.