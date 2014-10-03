FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Indonesia falls for 2nd day; U.S. jobs data in focus
October 3, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Indonesia falls for 2nd day; U.S. jobs data in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks fell for a
second straight session on Friday amid political concerns while
most other markets in Southeast Asia edged cautiously higher
ahead of a key U.S. jobs report.
    Jakarta's composite index was down 1.3 percent at
4,937.81, the lowest since July 7, on track for a weekly loss of
3.8 percent.
    The benchmark dropped 2.7 percent on Thursday on news that
Indonesia's opposition coalition had won the position of the
speaker of the legislature.
    The news raised concerns that President-elect Joko Widodo
may not be able to muster enough support in parliament to push
through badly-needed reforms. 
    Among stocks that were hit, Bank Rakyat Indonesia 
was down 2.7 percent while Bank Mandiri slipped 2.5
percent, with foreign investors net selling the stocks, Thomson
Reuters data showed.
    Investors in Asia awaited the influential U.S. non-farm
payrolls report due later in the day. Analysts polled by Reuters
expect U.S. employers to have hired 215,000 workers in
September, up from a disappointing 142,000 in August. 
    The jobs data could hint at the direction of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates after the European
Central Bank on Thursday failed to provide markets with a
specific stimulus program for the euro zone's recovery.
  
    The market reaction to the lack of stimulus details would be
short-lived, brokers said.
    "Markets will be disappointed on the ECB decision in only
this short term. The loosening ECB monetary policy will still
benefit over the long run," said strategists at broker Maybank
Kim Eng Securities in Bangkok.
    Bangkok's SET index was down 0.6 percent at
1,560.76, an over two-week low, as investors cashed in on
recently rallying shares such as PTT. The index is set
to end the week 2.5 percent lower.
    In Singapore, the Straits Times Index recouped early
losses and traded up 0.2 percent at 3,243.56, amid technical-led
buying. Shares of DBS Group Holdings and Singapore
Telecommunications led among gainers.
    "A fall to support at 3,220 drew some bargain-hunting
interest today as the benchmark index managed a technical
rebound, probably helped by short-covering ahead of the
weekend," broker NRA Capital said in a report.
    The index is on track for a weekly loss of 1.5 percent, a
third consecutive week.
    Malaysia and the Philippines are both set to
end little changed on the week, with the Vietnam index at
a weekly gain of 1.4 percent.
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0649 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3243.56       3228.71       +0.46
 Kuala Lumpur       1842.05       1837.68       +0.24
 Bangkok            1560.76       1569.73       -0.57
 Jakarta            4937.81       5000.81       -1.26
 Manila             7233.04       7196.26       +0.51
 Ho Chi Minh         613.08        612.66       +0.07
 (1 US dollar = 12,157.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
