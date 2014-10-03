FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia at 3-month low amid political concerns
#Asia
October 3, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia at 3-month low amid political concerns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia's key index hit a
three-month closing low on Friday, suffering the worst weekly
loss since March amid political concerns while most other
Southeast Asian stock markets eked out gains ahead of a key U.S.
jobs report. 
    Foreign investors sold financials and large caps such as
Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank Mandiri,
bringing Jakarta's composite index 1 percent lower at
4,949.35, the lowest close since July 4.
    News that Indonesia's opposition coalition had won the
position of the speaker of the legislature raised concerns that
President-elect Joko Widodo may not be able to muster enough
support in parliament to push through badly-needed reforms.
 
    The benchmark posted a weekly loss of 3.6 percent, the
biggest since the week ended March 21 and the worst performer in
the region.
    Most others fell on the week, with Thai stocks 
sliding 1.9 percent after two straight weeks of gains, Singapore
 ending down 1.2 percent on the week, its third, and the
Philippines extended loss for a second week, down 0.2
percent.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3253.24       3228.71       +0.76
 Kuala Lumpur       1840.82       1837.68       +0.17
 Bangkok            1570.28       1569.73       +0.04
 Jakarta            4949.35       5000.81       -1.03
 Manila             7247.03       7196.26       +0.71
 Ho Chi Minh         611.55        612.66       -0.18
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3253.24       3167.43       +2.71
 Kuala Lumpur       1840.82       1866.96       -1.40
 Bangkok            1570.28       1298.71      +20.91
 Jakarta            4949.35       4274.18      +15.80
 Manila             7247.03       5889.83      +23.04
 Ho Chi Minh         611.55        504.63      +21.19
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

