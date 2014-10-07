FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks -Thai SET near 2-month low; Indonesia up for 2nd day
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 7, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Thai SET near 2-month low; Indonesia up for 2nd day

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets edged lower after a range-bound session on Tuesday, with
the Thai index ending at a near two-month low amid losses in
large caps but Indonesia bucked the trend, rising for a second
day amid technical-led buying.
    Bangkok's SET index finished down 0.2 percent at
1,539.39, its lowest close since Aug. 8, extending Monday's 1.7
percent drop.
    Among those actively traded, shares of airport operator
Airports of Thailand fell almost 1 percent to the
lowest level since Aug. 21 after weak tourism related data.
    The number of tourists arriving in Thailand in September
dropped a preliminary 7.0 percent from a year earlier after a
fall of 11.9 percent in August, showing the country's big
industry continues to feel the pinch of a long political crisis.
 
    Stock exchange data showed inflows into Indonesian large
caps such as Telkom Indonesia and Astra International
 helped bring Jakarta's composite index 0.7
percent higher.
    "The decline last week was quite steep. Investors are
returning since some of the blue chip stocks are trading at
relatively cheaper prices," said Jakarta-based Muhamad Alfatih,
an analyst with Samuel Sekuritas Indonesia.
    Others in the region appeared to be tracking Asian markets.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was up 0.2 percent in late afternoon trade,
after wobbling between positive and negative territory as it
took its cues from a choppy, losing session on Wall Street
overnight. 

For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3243.99       3253.24       -0.28
 Kuala Lumpur       1833.54       1840.82       -0.40
 Bangkok            1539.39       1543.13       -0.24
 Jakarta            5032.84       5000.14       +0.65
 Manila             7239.38       7247.03       -0.11
 Ho Chi Minh         614.08        614.42       -0.06
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3243.99       3167.43       +2.42
 Kuala Lumpur       1833.54       1866.96       -1.79
 Bangkok            1539.39       1298.71      +18.53
 Jakarta            5032.84       4274.18      +17.75
 Manila             7239.38       5889.83      +22.91
 Ho Chi Minh         614.08        504.63      +21.69
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by
Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.