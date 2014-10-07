SE Asia Stocks -Thai SET near 2-month low; Indonesia up for 2nd day

BANGKOK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged lower after a range-bound session on Tuesday, with the Thai index ending at a near two-month low amid losses in large caps but Indonesia bucked the trend, rising for a second day amid technical-led buying. Bangkok's SET index finished down 0.2 percent at 1,539.39, its lowest close since Aug. 8, extending Monday's 1.7 percent drop. Among those actively traded, shares of airport operator Airports of Thailand fell almost 1 percent to the lowest level since Aug. 21 after weak tourism related data. The number of tourists arriving in Thailand in September dropped a preliminary 7.0 percent from a year earlier after a fall of 11.9 percent in August, showing the country's big industry continues to feel the pinch of a long political crisis. Stock exchange data showed inflows into Indonesian large caps such as Telkom Indonesia and Astra International helped bring Jakarta's composite index 0.7 percent higher. "The decline last week was quite steep. Investors are returning since some of the blue chip stocks are trading at relatively cheaper prices," said Jakarta-based Muhamad Alfatih, an analyst with Samuel Sekuritas Indonesia. Others in the region appeared to be tracking Asian markets. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 percent in late afternoon trade, after wobbling between positive and negative territory as it took its cues from a choppy, losing session on Wall Street overnight. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3243.99 3253.24 -0.28 Kuala Lumpur 1833.54 1840.82 -0.40 Bangkok 1539.39 1543.13 -0.24 Jakarta 5032.84 5000.14 +0.65 Manila 7239.38 7247.03 -0.11 Ho Chi Minh 614.08 614.42 -0.06 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move Singapore 3243.99 3167.43 +2.42 Kuala Lumpur 1833.54 1866.96 -1.79 Bangkok 1539.39 1298.71 +18.53 Jakarta 5032.84 4274.18 +17.75 Manila 7239.38 5889.83 +22.91 Ho Chi Minh 614.08 504.63 +21.69 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)