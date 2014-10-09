FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Up as Fed minutes allay rate concerns
October 9, 2014

SE Asia Stocks -Up as Fed minutes allay rate concerns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks rose on
Thursday amid a gain in regional currencies after minutes of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting helped allay
concerns of an earlier-than-expected interest rate hike.
 
    Malaysian shares edged up 0.3 percent, rebounding
from a more than six-month low hit on Wednesday, with foreign
investors buying shares worth a net 56 million ringgit ($17.29
million), stock exchange data showed.
    The ringgit hit a near three-week high, with
investors awaiting details of the 2015 budget to be presented by
Prime Minister Najib Razak on Friday. 
    Among bright spots, the Thai SET index closed up 1.1
percent, with the market seeing inflows worth a net 1.5 billion
baht ($46.32 million) after two days of outflows, stock exchange
data showed. 
      
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3259.25       3226.71       +1.01
 Kuala Lumpur       1829.73       1824.32       +0.30
 Bangkok            1560.61       1543.39       +1.12
 Jakarta            4993.88       4958.52       +0.71
 Manila             7201.89       7185.68       +0.23
 Ho Chi Minh         624.34        617.26       +1.15
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3259.25       3167.43       +2.90
 Kuala Lumpur       1829.73       1866.96       -1.99
 Bangkok            1560.61       1298.71      +20.17
 Jakarta            4993.88       4274.18      +16.84
 Manila             7201.89       5889.83      +22.28
 Ho Chi Minh         624.34        504.63      +23.72
 (1 US dollar = 3.2390 Malaysian ringgit)
(1 US dollar = 32.3800 Thai baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu
