SE Asia Stocks -Malaysia leads regional loss on week
#Energy
October 10, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Malaysia leads regional loss on week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Friday, in line with global markets amid prospects of a
widespread economic slowdown, with energy related stocks lagging
in the region along with declining oil prices.  
    Shares of offshore and marine firms were among those most
actively traded in Singapore and Malaysia. Singapore's Keppel
Corp was down 1.8 percent while Malaysia's UMW Oil &
Gas Corp dropped 3.24 percent.
    In Bangkok, shares of the country's biggest energy firm PTT
 were down 2.9 percent. In Jakarta, coal mining shares
were among the stocks that were hit, led by a 4.4 percent loss
in Adaro Energy.
    Malaysia's key index was an underperformer, ending
down 1.14 percent at 1,808.88, its lowest close since March 14.
It slipped 1.7 percent on the week, its biggest decline since
the week ended Aug. 23, 2013 and was the region's worst
performer.
    Prime Minister Najib Razak presented Malaysia's 2015 budget
proposals on Friday, stressing plans to balance the budget by
2020, starting by lowering the deficit to 3 percent of gross
domestic product in 2015 from 3.5 percent at the end of this
year. 
    Stock exchange data showed foreign investors sold shares in
Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines worth a net 1.1 billion
baht ($33.88 million), 620 billion rupiah ($50.78 million) and
1.5 billion peso ($33.5 million), respectively.
    On the week, Singapore extended losses for a fourth
week, down 0.9 percent, Thailand posted a second
straight week of loss, sliding 1.1 percent and the Philippines
 eased 1.1 percent, its third week of declines.
    Indonesia was up 0.3 percent on the week, and
Vietnam gained 1 percent.
   
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3223.87       3259.25       -1.09
 Kuala Lumpur       1808.88       1829.73       -1.14
 Bangkok            1552.72       1560.61       -0.51
 Jakarta            4962.96       4993.88       -0.62
 Manila             7167.35       7201.89       -0.48
 Ho Chi Minh         617.72        624.34       -1.06
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3223.87       3167.43       +1.78
 Kuala Lumpur       1808.88       1866.96       -3.11
 Bangkok            1552.72       1298.71      +19.56
 Jakarta            4962.96       4274.18      +16.11
 Manila             7167.35       5889.83      +21.69
 Ho Chi Minh         617.72        504.63      +22.41
 (1 US dollar = 32.4700 Thai baht)
(1 US dollar = 12,215.0000 rupiah)
(1 US dollar = 44.7900 Philippine peso)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
