SE Asia Stocks -Malaysia leads regional loss on week

BANGKOK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday, in line with global markets amid prospects of a widespread economic slowdown, with energy related stocks lagging in the region along with declining oil prices. Shares of offshore and marine firms were among those most actively traded in Singapore and Malaysia. Singapore's Keppel Corp was down 1.8 percent while Malaysia's UMW Oil & Gas Corp dropped 3.24 percent. In Bangkok, shares of the country's biggest energy firm PTT were down 2.9 percent. In Jakarta, coal mining shares were among the stocks that were hit, led by a 4.4 percent loss in Adaro Energy. Malaysia's key index was an underperformer, ending down 1.14 percent at 1,808.88, its lowest close since March 14. It slipped 1.7 percent on the week, its biggest decline since the week ended Aug. 23, 2013 and was the region's worst performer. Prime Minister Najib Razak presented Malaysia's 2015 budget proposals on Friday, stressing plans to balance the budget by 2020, starting by lowering the deficit to 3 percent of gross domestic product in 2015 from 3.5 percent at the end of this year. Stock exchange data showed foreign investors sold shares in Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines worth a net 1.1 billion baht ($33.88 million), 620 billion rupiah ($50.78 million) and 1.5 billion peso ($33.5 million), respectively. On the week, Singapore extended losses for a fourth week, down 0.9 percent, Thailand posted a second straight week of loss, sliding 1.1 percent and the Philippines eased 1.1 percent, its third week of declines. Indonesia was up 0.3 percent on the week, and Vietnam gained 1 percent. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3223.87 3259.25 -1.09 Kuala Lumpur 1808.88 1829.73 -1.14 Bangkok 1552.72 1560.61 -0.51 Jakarta 4962.96 4993.88 -0.62 Manila 7167.35 7201.89 -0.48 Ho Chi Minh 617.72 624.34 -1.06 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move Singapore 3223.87 3167.43 +1.78 Kuala Lumpur 1808.88 1866.96 -3.11 Bangkok 1552.72 1298.71 +19.56 Jakarta 4962.96 4274.18 +16.11 Manila 7167.35 5889.83 +21.69 Ho Chi Minh 617.72 504.63 +22.41 (1 US dollar = 32.4700 Thai baht) (1 US dollar = 12,215.0000 rupiah) (1 US dollar = 44.7900 Philippine peso) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)