SE Asia Stocks -Most fall; Singapore at over 6-mnth low after Q3 GDP
October 14, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Most fall; Singapore at over 6-mnth low after Q3 GDP

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Singapore's key index hit a more
than six-month low on Tuesday after weak economic data, while
most other Southeast Asian stock markets ended lower as concerns
about the health of the world economy unnerved investors in the
region. 
    The Straits Times Index fell 0.2 percent to
3,194.40, its lowest close since April 7. Shares of large cap
companies were among those actively traded, including CapitaLand
 and United Overseas Bank.
    The index erased its earlier gains and extended losses for a
third session after data showed Singapore's gross domestic
product in the third quarter rose a weaker-than-expected 1.2
percent from the previous quarter. 
 
    Stocks in the Philippines and Malaysia fell for a third
session, with the Philippine composite index ending at
its lowest level since Aug. 8 and the Kuala Lumpur composite
index at a more than eight-month closing low.
    The Philippines recorded net foreign selling worth 1.15
billion peso ($25.61 million), with Malaysia's net foreign
selling at 10.56 million ringgit ($3.23 million) and Indonesia's
at 490 billion rupiah ($40.15 million), stock exchange and
Thomson Reuters data showed.
     
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3194.40       3202.15       -0.24
 Kuala Lumpur       1796.38       1797.20       -0.05
 Bangkok            1546.78       1542.35       +0.29
 Jakarta            4922.58       4913.05       +0.19
 Manila             6946.06       6968.09       -0.32
 Ho Chi Minh         605.79        614.22       -1.37
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3194.40       3167.43       +0.85
 Kuala Lumpur       1796.38       1866.96       -3.78
 Bangkok            1546.78       1298.71      +19.10
 Jakarta            4922.58       4274.18      +15.17
 Manila             6946.06       5889.83      +17.93
 Ho Chi Minh         605.79        504.63      +20.05
 (1 US dollar = 44.8600 Philippine peso)
(1 US dollar = 3.2650 Malaysian ringgit)
(1 US dollar = 12,205.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

