SE Asia Stocks - Indonesia leads regional gains; Thai banks up on results
#Financials
October 15, 2014 / 8:50 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Indonesia leads regional gains; Thai banks up on results

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were mostly higher on Wednesday, with the Indonesian benchmark
extending gains for a second session although caution remained
over the issue of fuel subsidy, while some Thai banks rose amid
quarterly earnings.
    Jakarta's composite index rose almost 1 percent amid
mixed fund flows into large-caps. It ended 0.2 percent higher in
the previous session.
    Shares of Telkom Indonesia were up 2.9 percent,
with foreign investors buying a net 147 billion rupiah ($12
million). Bank Rakyat Indonesia, Bank Mandiri
 and Bank Negara Indonesia fell amid
foreign-led selling.
    Broker Trimegah Securities said in a report it expected the
market to continue its rebound on Wednesday, but added that a
sizable fuel price hike would be needed to signal a sustainable
strengthening of the index.
    Bangkok's SET index rose 0.5 percent, adding to
Tuesday's gains. Bank stocks led the gains, including TMB Bank
 after it reported a 27 percent surge in quarterly
earnings. 
    State-run Krung Thai Bank was among the
outperformers, up almost 1 percent. Broker Maybank KimEng
Securities said it expected the bank to post a 3 percent
year-on-year growth in quarterly earnings.
    Stocks in Singapore and the Philippines 
gained modestly, while Malaysia and Vietnam 
drifted into negative territory.
    Asian stocks regained a semblance of stability on Wednesday
following days of steep losses, but sentiment remained fragile
as benign Chinese inflation data and gloom in the euro zone
economy added to signs of a faltering global economic recovery.
 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0807 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3206.09       3194.40       +0.37
 Kuala Lumpur       1789.07       1796.38       -0.41
 Bangkok            1553.75       1546.78       +0.45
 Jakarta            4966.24       4922.58       +0.89
 Manila             6991.19       6946.06       +0.65
 Ho Chi Minh         604.29        605.79       -0.25
 (1 US dollar = 12,220.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
