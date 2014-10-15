FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Most rangebound, Indonesia leads regional gain
#Asia
October 15, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Most rangebound, Indonesia leads regional gain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks rose for a
second session on Wednesday as gains in selected large caps
overshadowed losses in shares of coal miners while most others
in Southeast Asia ended flat to weaker amid persisting concerns
about the global economy.
    Indonesia's main stock index rose 0.8 percent to
4,962.94, after advancing 0.2 percent on Tuesday and further
rebounding from a low of 4,913.05 hit on Monday.
    Among the actively-traded stocks, Telkom Indonesia 
jumped 2.9 percent, with net foreign buying worth 174.7 billion
rupiah ($14.29 million). Shares of coal mining firm Indo
Tambangraya Megah plunged 11.7 percent with a net
foreign selling of 104.6 billion rupiah ($8.56 million).
    Stocks in Singapore edged up 0.1 percent and Thai
shares gained 0.04 percent while Malaysia and  
Vietnam ended lower. Asian shares broadly stabilised
after days of steep losses.    
       
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3198.72       3194.40       +0.14
 Kuala Lumpur       1786.84       1796.38       -0.53
 Bangkok            1547.41       1546.78       +0.04
 Jakarta            4962.94       4922.58       +0.82
 Manila             6991.19       6946.06       +0.65
 Ho Chi Minh         604.29        605.79       -0.25
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3198.72       3167.43       +0.99
 Kuala Lumpur       1786.84       1866.96       -4.29
 Bangkok            1547.41       1298.71      +19.15
 Jakarta            4962.94       4274.18      +16.11
 Manila             6991.19       5889.83      +18.70
 Ho Chi Minh         604.29        504.63      +19.75
 (1 US dollar = 12,223.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
