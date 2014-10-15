SE Asia Stocks - Most rangebound, Indonesia leads regional gain

BANGKOK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks rose for a second session on Wednesday as gains in selected large caps overshadowed losses in shares of coal miners while most others in Southeast Asia ended flat to weaker amid persisting concerns about the global economy. Indonesia's main stock index rose 0.8 percent to 4,962.94, after advancing 0.2 percent on Tuesday and further rebounding from a low of 4,913.05 hit on Monday. Among the actively-traded stocks, Telkom Indonesia jumped 2.9 percent, with net foreign buying worth 174.7 billion rupiah ($14.29 million). Shares of coal mining firm Indo Tambangraya Megah plunged 11.7 percent with a net foreign selling of 104.6 billion rupiah ($8.56 million). Stocks in Singapore edged up 0.1 percent and Thai shares gained 0.04 percent while Malaysia and Vietnam ended lower. Asian shares broadly stabilised after days of steep losses. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3198.72 3194.40 +0.14 Kuala Lumpur 1786.84 1796.38 -0.53 Bangkok 1547.41 1546.78 +0.04 Jakarta 4962.94 4922.58 +0.82 Manila 6991.19 6946.06 +0.65 Ho Chi Minh 604.29 605.79 -0.25 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move Singapore 3198.72 3167.43 +0.99 Kuala Lumpur 1786.84 1866.96 -4.29 Bangkok 1547.41 1298.71 +19.15 Jakarta 4962.94 4274.18 +16.11 Manila 6991.19 5889.83 +18.70 Ho Chi Minh 604.29 504.63 +19.75 (1 US dollar = 12,223.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)