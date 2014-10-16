FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks -Malaysia at over 13-mnth low amid global economic concerns
#Asia
October 16, 2014 / 10:26 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Malaysia at over 13-mnth low amid global economic concerns

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Malaysian stocks fell for a
fifth session on Thursday to a more than 13-month low, while
Singapore shares hit their lowest since March, led down by
energy-related stocks as oil prices were hit by growing concerns
over the global economy.  
    Kuala Lumpur's composite index closed down 1.07
percent at 1,767.77, its lowest since Sept. 10, 2013. Among the
losers, shares of oil and gas services firm SapuraKencana
Petroleum plunged 7.3 percent to the lowest since May
2013.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index slipped 1.4 percent
to 3,154.21, with shares of Keppel Corp, the most
actively traded by turnover, down 3.7 percent.
    Late selling sent Thailand's key SET index 1.4
percent lower to 1,526.15, a more than two-month low. Decliners
were led by shares of PTT, the country's biggest energy
firm, and its units including PTT Global Chemical.
    Bucking the trend, the Philippine main index rose for
a second day as domestic investors bought shares while foreign
investors were net sellers worth 759 million peso ($16.9
million), stock exchange data showed.
       
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3154.21       3198.72       -1.39
 Kuala Lumpur       1767.77       1786.84       -1.07
 Bangkok            1526.15       1547.41       -1.37
 Jakarta            4951.61       4962.94       -0.23
 Manila             7028.58       6991.19       +0.53
 Ho Chi Minh         587.17        604.29       -2.83
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3154.21       3167.43       -0.42
 Kuala Lumpur       1767.77       1866.96       -5.31
 Bangkok            1526.15       1298.71      +17.51
 Jakarta            4951.61       4274.18      +15.85
 Manila             7028.58       5889.83      +19.33
 Ho Chi Minh         587.17        504.63      +16.36
 (1 US dollar = 44.9900 Philippine peso)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
