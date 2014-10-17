FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia outperforms on fuel subsidy cut plan
October 17, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia outperforms on fuel subsidy cut plan

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly gained on Friday, with Indonesia touching a more than
one-week high, amid easing political tensions and
president-elect Joko Widodo's plan to raise the prices of
subsidised fuel.  
    Jakarta's composite index closed up 1.6 percent at
5,028.95, the highest since Oct. 7, with shares of large caps
such as Astra International among actively-traded
stocks by turnover. 
    Selective buying lifted shares of Bank Rakyat Indonesia
 and Bank Mandiri amid the start of 
reporting season for listed banks.
    The index notched up a 1.3-percent gain on the week, after a
modest 0.3 percent rise during the week before.
    Philippine shares traded weak on Friday, with the key index
 falling 0.4 percent after two sessions of gains. It
dropped 2.3 percent on the week, a fourth straight week of
losses, and underperforming most other regional bourses. 
    Stock exchange data showed net foreign outflow worth 10.08
billion peso ($225 million) on Friday, with shares of Aboitiz
Power and Ayala Land taking a hit.
    Other markets posted losses on the week amid heightening
concerns about the health of the global economy. Singapore
 fell 1.7 percent, for the fifth week, while Thailand
 and Malaysia were both down more than 1 percent.
       
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3167.73       3154.21       +0.43
 Kuala Lumpur       1788.31       1767.77       +1.16
 Bangkok            1528.71       1526.15       +0.17
 Jakarta            5028.95       4951.61       +1.56
 Manila             7003.22       7028.58       -0.36
 Ho Chi Minh         585.28        587.17       -0.32
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3167.73       3167.43       +0.01
 Kuala Lumpur       1788.31       1866.96       -4.21
 Bangkok            1528.71       1298.71      +17.71
 Jakarta            5028.95       4274.18      +17.66
 Manila             7003.22       5889.83      +18.90
 Ho Chi Minh         585.28        504.63      +15.98
 (1 US dollar = 44.8700 Philippine peso)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by
Fransiska Nangoy in JAKARTA; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

