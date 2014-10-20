FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia near 3-week high; Widodo sworn in as new president
October 20, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia near 3-week high; Widodo sworn in as new president

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Indonesian share index hit a
near three-week closing high on Monday amid inflows and a rise
in the rupiah on expectations of economic reforms by the new
president, while most other markets in Southeast Asia gained
along with strength in global stocks. 
    Jakarta's composite index added 0.23 percent after
climbing 1.6 percent on Friday. The index finished at 5,040.53,
the highest closing level since Oct. 1.
    The rupiah rose to its strongest in more than three
weeks while foreign inflows lifted shares of Telkom Indonesia
 and Astra International. 
    The market posted a net foreign inflow worth 761 billion
rupiah ($63.3 million), the first in nine trading days, Thomson
Reuters data showed. 
    Indonesia's Joko Widodo took over as president of the
world's third-largest democracy on Monday with supporters' hopes
high but pressing economic problems and sceptical rivals set to
test the former furniture businessman. 
    Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia extended
their gains for a second consecutive session, while the
Philippines and Vietnam rebounded after ending
down on Friday.
    Global stocks climbed on Monday, with strong U.S. data and
encouraging third-quarter earnings easing concerns about the
pace of global economic recovery and raising appetite for
riskier assets. 
    Bucking the trend, Thai SET index edged slightly
lower, erasing early gain. Late selling hit shares in large caps
such as PTT and Siam Cement.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3181.05       3167.73       +0.42
 Kuala Lumpur       1803.14       1788.31       +0.83
 Bangkok            1526.67       1528.71       -0.13
 Jakarta            5040.53       5028.95       +0.23
 Manila             7057.53       7003.22       +0.78
 Ho Chi Minh         589.24        585.28       +0.68
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3181.05       3167.43       +0.43
 Kuala Lumpur       1803.14       1866.96       -3.42
 Bangkok            1526.67       1298.71      +17.55
 Jakarta            5040.53       4274.18      +17.93
 Manila             7057.53       5889.83      +19.83
 Ho Chi Minh         589.24        504.63      +16.77
 (1 US dollar = 12,030.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
