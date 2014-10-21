FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia retreats as cabinet formation in focus
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 21, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia retreats as cabinet formation in focus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were rangebound on Tuesday, with Singapore eking out further
gains amid selective buying in a  reporting season while
Indonesia retreated from a near three-week closing high as
investors awaited cabinet formation.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index added 0.3 percent,
building on the rise over the past two sessions. Shares of
Keppel Corporation and Singapore Exchange 
rose ahead of a quarterly results expected later in the
day. 
    Traders expect trading to remain muted during the day before
a market holiday on Wednesday.
    Jakarta's composite index eased 0.3 percent, with
selling in recent gainers such as Astra International 
and Bank Mandiri.
    The index rose on Monday when former Jakarta Governor Joko
Widodo was sworn in as Indonesia's seventh president at a
ceremony in parliament, with his jobs including a cutback in
fuel subsidies.  
    "With Jokowi's inauguration done without a hitch, market
will now focus on cabinet, which should be announced this week,"
said broker Trimegah Securities in a report.
    Stocks in Malaysia edged lower ahead of a market
holiday on Wednesday while Thailand fell after early
gains. The Philippines was up 0.3 percent and Vietnam
 rose 1.1 percent. 
    Asian shares were nearly flat as modest relief on data
showing the Chinese economy grew slightly more than expected was
replaced by lingering concerns of weakening momentum in the
world's second-biggest economy. 
       
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0704 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3189.58       3181.05       +0.27
 Kuala Lumpur       1797.38       1803.14       -0.32
 Bangkok            1524.89       1526.67       -0.12
 Jakarta            5023.54       5040.53       -0.34
 Manila             7074.97       7057.53       +0.25
 Ho Chi Minh         595.82        589.24       +1.12
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.