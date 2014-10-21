FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Singapore up in earnings season; Indonesia weak on new cabinet jitters
October 21, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Singapore up in earnings season; Indonesia weak on new cabinet jitters

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Singapore's stock index hit a
more than one week high on Tuesday, helped by selective buying
in a reporting season while the Indonesian benchmark snapped two
sessions of gains as investors waited for the formation of the
country's new cabinet.
    The Straits Times index was up 0.7 percent at
3,202.74, the highest close since Oct. 10, extending gain for a
third session. Shares of Keppel Corporation rose 0.9
percent, among actively-traded stocks.
    Keppel, the world's largest jackup rig builder, reported
after market close that its third-quarter net profit fell 9
percent on the year to S$414 million ($325.8 million), weighed
down by a lacklustre performance at its property
division. 
    Jakarta's composite index finished down 0.22
percent, reversing from a near three-week closing high on
Monday.
    New Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday he was
re-evaluating some of his choices for cabinet jobs after an
anti-graft agency raised concern about possible problems with
some candidates. 
        
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3202.74       3181.05       +0.68
 Kuala Lumpur       1796.22       1803.14       -0.38
 Bangkok            1526.14       1526.67       -0.03
 Jakarta            5029.34       5040.53       -0.22
 Manila             7068.03       7057.53       +0.15
 Ho Chi Minh         600.55        589.24       +1.92
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3202.74       3167.43       +1.11
 Kuala Lumpur       1796.22       1866.96       -3.79
 Bangkok            1526.14       1298.71      +17.51
 Jakarta            5029.34       4274.18      +17.67
 Manila             7068.03       5889.83      +20.00
 Ho Chi Minh         600.55        504.63      +19.01
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by
Fransiska Nangoy in JAKARTA; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

