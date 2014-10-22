FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Most indexes higher; Thai solar farm shares outperform
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 22, 2014 / 7:02 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most indexes higher; Thai solar farm shares outperform

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly gained on Wednesday, with shares of solar farm companies
outperforming in Thailand after the Ministry of Energy raised
its target to buy electricity from solar farm operators.
    Thailand's energy ministry plans to purchase 800 megawatts
of electricity from solar farms in 2014-2015, higher than its
previous projection of 576 megawatts, Kurujit Nakornthap, deputy
permanent secretary at the energy ministry, told reporters.
    Shares of mid- and small-cap solar farm companies such as
Solartron Pcl, Gunkul Engineering Pcl,
Inter Far East Engineering Pcl and Demco Pcl
 rose after the news.
    Thai key stock index edged up 0.2 percent,
recovering from two sessions of losses. Brokers said they expect
thin buying interest ahead of a market holiday on Thursday and
cautions remain over external factors.
    "Most investors wait for more clarity on the U.S. Fed's QE
decision and the resolution from the ECB to solve the issue
about credit quality of ABS bonds it can purchase," broker KGI
Securities said in a report. 
    The European Central Bank is considering buying corporate
bonds on the secondary market and may decide on the matter as
soon as December with a view to begin purchases early next year,
several sources familiar with the situation told
Reuters. 
    In Jakarta, foreign-led buying lifted shares of Telkom
Indonesia and Bank Rakyat Indonesia.
Jakarta's composite index was up 0.9 percent. It fell
slightly on Tuesday as investors waited for the formation of the
country's new cabinet. 
    The Philippines rose for a third straight day and
Vietnam was little changed. 
    Asian shares were on track for solid gains on Wednesday,
after Wall Street's strong performance on upbeat results from
two technology bellwethers offset investors' recent concerns
about the outlook for the global economy. 
    Singapore and Malaysia are shut for a
market holiday, reopening on Thursday.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0639 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Bangkok            1528.91       1526.14       +0.18
 Jakarta            5073.69       5029.34       +0.88
 Manila             7110.68       7068.03       +0.60
 Ho Chi Minh         600.84        600.55       +0.05
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by Wirat
Buranakanoktanasarn and Wilawan Pongpitak; Editing by Anand
Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.