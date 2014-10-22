FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Inflows lift Philippine, Indonesia; Thai energy shares up
October 22, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Inflows lift Philippine, Indonesia; Thai energy shares up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Stocks in the Philippines rose
for a third day and Indonesia rebounded on Wednesday as inflows
lifted large caps amid positive sentiment in Asia, while Thai
index snapped two sessions of losses, helped by selective buying
in energy shares.
    Thai SET index closed up 0.4 percent, with gainers
including shares of energy explorer PTT Exploration and
Production after the government's plan of a new
auction round for petroleum concessions. 
 
    Bangkok's stock exchange recorded a modest foreign net
buying worth of 109 million baht ($3.37 million) ahead of a
market holiday on Thursday.
    The Philippine main index was up 1.2 percent, taking
its gain since Monday to 2.2 percent. It closed at 7,154.22, the
highest since Oct. 10.
    Foreign investors bought a net 16 million peso ($357,622)
worth of Philippine shares, with strong inflows into shares of
Bloomberry Resorts Corp, stock exchange data showed.
Bloomberry shares jumped 4.3 percent.
    Jakarta's composite index ended up 0.9 percent,
reversing Tuesday's fall. The market waited for the formation of
the country's new cabinet.
    President Joko Widodo, who won election on a vow of clean
government, said he would have to find new people to fill some
of his cabinet posts after the anti-graft agency rejected eight
of the people he picked. 
    Indonesian bourse brought in a net foreign inflows worth 45
billion rupiah ($3.75 million), including foreign buying of
Telkom Indonesia and Bank Rakyat Indonesia.
    Vietnam extended its rising streak to three sessions
amid gains of some blue-chips. 
    Singapore and Malaysia were shut for a
market holiday, reopening on Thursday. 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Bangkok            1532.72       1526.14       +0.43
 Jakarta            5074.32       5029.34       +0.89
 Manila             7154.22       7068.03       +1.22
 Ho Chi Minh         601.59        600.55       +0.17
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore            --          3167.43       +1.11
 Kuala Lumpur         --          1866.96       -3.79
 Bangkok            1532.72       1298.71      +18.02
 Jakarta            5074.32       4274.18      +18.72
 Manila             7154.22       5889.83      +21.47
 Ho Chi Minh         601.59        504.63      +19.21
 ($1 = 44.7400 Philippine peso)
($1 = 12,010.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 32.3200 Thai baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

