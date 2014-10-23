FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up; Malaysia, Singapore outperform
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 23, 2014 / 8:32 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up; Malaysia, Singapore outperform

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks mostly gained on
Thursday, with Malaysia and Singapore outperforming other
markets in the region amid mixed signals on the Chinese
manufacturing sector.
    Malaysian shares gained 0.8 percent to their highest
in nearly two weeks, led by consumer cyclical stocks like
Genting and Genting Malaysia. 
    Shares of Malaysia's second-biggest bank, CIMB Group
Holdings Bhd, fell after local media reported that the
Employees Provident Fund (EPF), a key CIMB shareholder, may be
forced to cut its stake to push through a planned merger.
 
    Singapore's Straits Times Index rose to its highest
level since Oct. 9, led by financials, while the Jakarta
Composite Index was up 0.4 percent. 
    Asian shares sagged after a retreat on Wall Street and
falling crude oil prices rekindled investor anxiety over slowing
global growth, while a mixed picture on Chinese manufacturing
failed to impress markets. 
    The latest manufacturing read on China did little to allay
those concerns. The flash HSBC/Markit manufacturing purchasing
managers' index (PMI) edged up to 50.4 from a final reading of
50.2 in September, just a hair's breadth from the 50.3 reading
forecast by analysts. 
    Bucking the trend, the Philippines share index fell
0.5 percent, while Vietnam dropped more than 1 percent as
investors offloaded shares after three days of gains that
followed a sharp decline last week.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0752 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3229.94       3202.74       +0.85
 Kuala Lumpur       1810.53       1796.22       +0.80
 *Bangkok             -             -             -
 Jakarta            5093.67       5029.34       +0.38
 Manila             7116.13       7068.03       -0.53
 Ho Chi Minh         595.20        600.55       -1.06
 * The Thai stock market is closed on Thursday for a public
holiday. Trading will resume on Friday.

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
