SE Asia Stocks -Singapore retreats after weak manufacturing data

BANGKOK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets were flat to weaker on Friday, with the Singapore index snapping four sessions of gains after weaker-than-expected manufacturing data while bank stocks led the decliners in Indonesia. Appetite for risk assets in the region was broadly weak, with Asian shares and most emerging Asian currencies falling after reports that a doctor who returned to New York City from West Africa tested positive for Ebola. Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 0.3 percent after its fourth straight gain on Thursday and heading for a weekly rise of 1.82 percent. Data released early on Friday showed the city-state's manufacturing output in September contracted 1.2 percent from a year earlier, which brokers said reflected weakness in external demand. "We expect some profit-taking again today given the reminder that uncertainty remains over China's economic outlook," broker NRA Capital said in a report. Indonesia's key share index eased 0.6 percent, reversing from an over three-week closing high hit in the previous session. It had a choppy week and was poised for a weekly gain of 0.92 percent as a key focus was the formation of the country's new cabinet. President Joko Widodo submitted a revised list of cabinet ministers to the country's anti-graft agency on Thursday, in the hope that his new ministerial team will be considered free of corruption. Shares of Bank Mandiri erased early gains and fell as selling by domestic investors overshadowed foreign buying, stock exchange data showed. It reported 13 percent net profit growth in the first nine months of this year. Other Southeast Asian stock indexes are on track to end the week higher, with Vietnam and the Philippines both climbing 1.5 percent, Malaysia 1.3 percent higher and Thailand up 0.6 percent. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0615 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3226.31 3236.50 -0.31 Kuala Lumpur 1811.90 1810.68 +0.07 Bangkok 1537.54 1532.72 +0.31 Jakarta 5075.32 5103.52 -0.55 Manila 7106.56 7116.13 -0.13 Ho Chi Minh 594.05 593.53 +0.09 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)