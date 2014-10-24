FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most indexes weak; Thai banks up amid institutional buying
October 24, 2014 / 11:05 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most indexes weak; Thai banks up amid institutional buying

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly fell on Friday amid foreign selling and weaknesses in
most emerging Asian currencies, but Thai stocks eked out gains
as big banks rallied after buying interest from domestic
institutions.
    Reports that a doctor who returned to New York City from
West Africa tested positive for Ebola dented sentiment across
Asia.  
    Stock exchange data showed net foreign selling of Thai
stocks, Indonesian and Malaysian shares worth 2.76 billion baht
($85.3 million), 352 billion rupiah ($29 million) and 56.2
million ringgit ($17.2 million) respectively.
    Thai stock index finished up 0.5 percent, led by
shares of Bangkok Bank, Kasikornbank and Siam
Commercial Bank. Institutional investors, including
mutual funds, were among active buyers. 
    Brokers said the institutional buying partly came from
long-term equity funds and retirement mutual funds, often active
towards the end of the year due to favourable tax treatment for
the funds.
    The SET was up 0.7 percent on the week, its first gain in
four. The region all ended the week higher, led by Singapore 
 and Malaysia both up about 1.7 percent.
        
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3222.55       3236.50       -0.43
 Kuala Lumpur       1818.86       1810.68       +0.45
 Bangkok            1539.91       1532.72       +0.47
 Jakarta            5073.07       5103.52       -0.60
 Manila             7103.55       7116.13       -0.18
 Ho Chi Minh         591.51        593.53       -0.34
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3222.55       3167.43       +1.74
 Kuala Lumpur       1818.86       1866.96       -2.58
 Bangkok            1539.91       1298.71      +18.57
 Jakarta            5073.07       4274.18      +18.69
 Manila             7103.55       5889.83      +20.61
 Ho Chi Minh         591.51        504.63      +17.22
 ($1 = 44.7700 Philippine peso)
($1 = 12,062.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 3.2770 Malaysian ringgit)
($1 = 32.4000 Thai baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

