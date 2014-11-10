FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Singapore rises to over 7-week high, Noble Group shares up
November 10, 2014 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Singapore rises to over 7-week high, Noble Group shares up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly edged higher on Monday as investors selectively bought
shares in a reporting season while Singapore's key index hit a
more than 7-week high, with shares of Noble Group 
leading the pack.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index was up 0.7 percent
at 3,308.13, climbing at one point to 3,312.68, the highest
since Sept. 19. Noble Group shares earlier jumped 7.5 percent
after third quarter net profit hit a 2-year high.
 
    The announcement of a special dividend payout also helped
boost Noble Group shares. 
    A report that the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock exchanges link
was set to open on Nov. 17 set a positive tone for the Singapore
stock market, broker NRA Capital said in a report. 
    "For many, it's a great arbitrage opportunity between the
two stock markets," said the broker in a report. "Positive vibes
also helped Singapore shares rise on selective gains," it said.
    Asian shares rose after U.S. jobs data pointed to solid
economic growth. 
    Hong Kong led gains in Asia after regulators set a
date for the long-awaited trading link between the Hong Kong and
Shanghai stock exchanges. 
    Malaysia's main index was up 0.3 percent after five
straight sessions of losses of almost 1 percent. The
Philippines' main index was a tad higher and Vietnam
 extended gains for a third session, adding 0.7 percent.
    Thai SET index and Jakarta's composite index 
both fell, giving up early gains.
    Shares of Thai top energy firm PTT dropped 2.7
percent, reflecting declining global oil prices. 
    Shares of canned tuna exporter Thai Union Frozen 
bucked the trend, climbing 2.2 percent, with broker KT Zmico
predicting a core earnings growth of 86 percent year-on-year in
the third quarter due to growth in tuna businesses.
            
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0554 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3308.13       3286.39       +0.66
 Kuala Lumpur       1829.89       1824.19       +0.31
 Bangkok            1570.38       1578.37       -0.51
 Jakarta            4980.96       4987.42       -0.13
 Manila             7208.45       7205.72       +0.04
 Ho Chi Minh         606.49        602.59       +0.65
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

