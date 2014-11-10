FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks -Most retreat; Noble Group shares lead Singapore gains
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 10, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Most retreat; Noble Group shares lead Singapore gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Singapore's key index scaled a
more than 7-week closing high on Monday as quarterly results and
special dividends boosted Noble Group shares, while
the Malaysian benchmark snapped five sessions of losses with
large caps leading the rebound.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index closed up 0.44
percent at 3,301.00, the highest close since Sept. 19. Noble
shares jumped 4.2 percent, their biggest one-day gain since
April, and were the top percentage gainers on the index.
    The rally in Noble Group shares came after the company's
third-quarter net profit hit a 2-year high and it announced a
special dividend payout.  
    Malaysia's main index edged up 0.2 percent, slightly
recovering from its fall over the last five sessions. Shares of
Tenaga Nasional, Public Bank and Maybank
 gained in strong volumes.
    Stocks in Thailand, Indonesia, the
Philippines and Vietnam retreated after rising
earlier on positive sentiment in Asia. 
    In Bangkok, late selling in shares of top energy firm PTT
 sent the main SET index to 1,567.34, its lowest close
since Oct. 30. Brokers said declining oil prices dented
sentiment in energy shares. 

For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3301.00       3286.39       +0.44
 Kuala Lumpur       1827.93       1824.19       +0.21
 Bangkok            1567.34       1578.37       -0.70
 Jakarta            4965.39       4987.42       -0.44
 Manila             7192.12       7205.72       -0.19
 Ho Chi Minh         602.12        602.59       -0.08
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3301.00       3167.43       +4.22
 Kuala Lumpur       1827.93       1866.96       -2.09
 Bangkok            1567.34       1298.71      +20.68
 Jakarta            4965.39       4274.18      +16.17
 Manila             7192.12       5889.83      +22.11
 Ho Chi Minh         602.12        504.63      +19.32
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.