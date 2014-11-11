FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Mostly up; Indonesia ends 6-session fall
November 11, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Mostly up; Indonesia ends 6-session fall

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly gained on Tuesday, with the Indonesian index rebounding
after six straight sessions of falls, but concerns remained
about a lack of clarity over the government's plan to raise fuel
prices. 
    Jakarta's composite index ended up 1.4 percent led
by large-caps, with Telkom Indonesia up 3.2 percent
and Bank Mandiri gaining 2.2 percent.
    Foreign investors were net buyers this session. The    
Indonesian market saw net foreign inflows worth 934.8 billion
rupiah ($76.62 million), the biggest daily inflow in almost two
weeks, Thomson Reuters data showed..
    Indonesian President Joko Widodo said last week he had not
decided on the timing of a fuel price hike, signalling a
possible delay in cutting massive fuel subsidies that are
straining the state's finances. 
    Among weak spots, shares of Genting Singapore fell
1.4 percent. The company's net profit fell 43 percent in the
third quarter, hit by lower gaming revenue from VIP players. The
earnings announcement came after market close. 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3292.15       3301.00       -0.27
 Kuala Lumpur       1825.11       1827.93       -0.15
 Bangkok            1571.20       1567.34       +0.25
 Jakarta            5032.28       4965.39       +1.35
 Manila             7204.55       7192.12       +0.17
 Ho Chi Minh         604.23        602.12       +0.35
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3292.15       3167.43       +3.94
 Kuala Lumpur       1825.11       1866.96       -2.24
 Bangkok            1571.20       1298.71      +20.98
 Jakarta            5032.28       4274.18      +17.74
 Manila             7204.55       5889.83      +22.32
 Ho Chi Minh         604.23        504.63      +19.74
 ($1 dollar = 12,200.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

