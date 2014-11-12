SE Asia Stocks-Most down; Thai shares fall to 2-week low

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Thailand stocks hit a two-week low on Wednesday while most Southeast Asian markets ended weaker as financials dragged the region's markets, while Indonesia bucked the trend helped by higher foreign inflows. Thailand's SET index closed 0.6 percent weaker at its lowest close since Oct. 28, surrendering early gains, with Siam Commercial Bank and Bank of Ayudhya falling 0.8 percent and 1.6 percent respectively. Foreign investors, however, bought a net $15.4 million worth of Thai shares on Wednesday, exchange data showed. Singapore's Straits Times Index fell 0.3 percent, and Malaysia's main stock index closed 0.5 percent weaker despite $14.37 million of offshore inflows while Vietnam edged down 0.04 percent. Foreign investors bought a net $174.88 million worth of Indonesian shares, Thomson Reuters data showed, helping the main Jakarta stock index close 0.3 percent firmer. The index retreated from higher gains in early trade with uncertainty over the Indonesian government's plan to raise fuel prices as a step towards cutting subsidy spending weighed on sentiment. The Philippine stock index also gained 0.4 percent. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3283.71 3292.15 -0.26 Kuala Lumpur 1816.24 1825.11 -0.49 Bangkok 1562.03 1571.20 -0.58 Jakarta 5048.84 5032.28 +0.33 Manila 7232.87 7204.55 +0.39 Ho Chi Minh 604.01 604.23 -0.04 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move Singapore 3283.71 3167.43 +3.67 Kuala Lumpur 1816.24 1866.96 -2.72 Bangkok 1562.03 1298.71 +20.28 Jakarta 5048.84 4274.18 +18.12 Manila 7232.87 5889.83 +22.80 Ho Chi Minh 604.01 504.63 +19.69 (1 US dollar = 32.8200 Thai baht) (1 US dollar = 12,197.0000 rupiah) (1 US dollar = 3.3335 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)