SE Asia Stocks-Most down; Thai shares fall to 2-week low
November 12, 2014 / 11:07 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most down; Thai shares fall to 2-week low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Thailand stocks hit a two-week low on
Wednesday while most Southeast Asian markets ended weaker as
financials dragged the region's markets, while Indonesia bucked
the trend helped by higher foreign inflows. 
    Thailand's SET index closed 0.6 percent weaker at
its lowest close since Oct. 28, surrendering early gains, with
Siam Commercial Bank and Bank of Ayudhya 
falling 0.8 percent and 1.6 percent respectively. 
    Foreign investors, however, bought a net $15.4 million worth
of Thai shares on Wednesday, exchange data showed. 
    Singapore's Straits Times Index fell 0.3 percent,
and Malaysia's main stock index closed 0.5 percent
weaker despite $14.37 million of offshore inflows while Vietnam
 edged down 0.04 percent. 
    Foreign investors bought a net $174.88 million worth of
Indonesian shares, Thomson Reuters data showed, helping the main
Jakarta stock index close 0.3 percent firmer. 
    The index retreated from higher gains in early trade with
uncertainty over the Indonesian government's plan to raise fuel
prices as a step towards cutting subsidy spending weighed on
sentiment. 
    The Philippine stock index also gained 0.4 percent. 
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3283.71       3292.15       -0.26
 Kuala Lumpur       1816.24       1825.11       -0.49
 Bangkok            1562.03       1571.20       -0.58
 Jakarta            5048.84       5032.28       +0.33
 Manila             7232.87       7204.55       +0.39
 Ho Chi Minh         604.01        604.23       -0.04
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3283.71       3167.43       +3.67
 Kuala Lumpur       1816.24       1866.96       -2.72
 Bangkok            1562.03       1298.71      +20.28
 Jakarta            5048.84       4274.18      +18.12
 Manila             7232.87       5889.83      +22.80
 Ho Chi Minh         604.01        504.63      +19.69
 (1 US dollar = 32.8200 Thai baht)
(1 US dollar = 12,197.0000 rupiah)
(1 US dollar = 3.3335 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)

