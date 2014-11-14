FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks -Rangebound on soft China data, lower crude oil prices
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 14, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Rangebound on soft China data, lower crude oil prices

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets were
trading rangebound on Friday following fresh signs of slowing
Chinese growth, with lower crude oil prices dragging down energy
shares across the region. 
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index extended its two-day
falling streak as investors sold stocks following recent gains.
The index fell 0.6 percent by 0709 GMT, underperforming peers in
the region. 
    Thailand's SET index was steady, Indonesia's Jakarta
Composite Index edged down 0.1 percent, and Malaysia's
main index was down 0.3 percent after official data
showed the country's economy grew at its slowest pace this year
during the third quarter. 
    U.S. crude was down 0.75 percent at $73.64 a barrel
at 0652 GMT to a new four-year low, a day after suffering a 3.9
percent slump amid oversupply. 
    Concern over a slowing Chinese economy, the second largest
in the world, also weighed on sentiment, as factory growth in
October dipped and investment growth hit a near 13-year low.
 
    In Singapore, industrial conglomerate Keppel Corp Ltd
 and Sembcorp Industries Ltd fell 1.4 percent
and 1.7 percent respectively on falling oil as concerns loomed
over possible adverse impact on their offshore arms. 
    Thailand's top oil firm PTT and PTT Exploration and
Production lost 0.5 percent and 1.4 percent
respectively, weighing down the overall index, although
financials cushioned the fall.
    Bucking the trend, Singapore and Philippines 
were up 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively. 
               
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0706 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3309.86       3304.93       +0.15
 Kuala Lumpur       1811.51       1815.81       -0.24
 Bangkok            1577.13       1577.21       -0.01
 Jakarta            5044.93       5048.67       -0.07
 Manila             7216.75       7198.63       +0.25
 Ho Chi Minh         599.81        603.16       -0.56
 
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.