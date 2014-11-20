FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most trading down after weak China data; Indonesia leads
November 20, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most trading down after weak China data; Indonesia leads

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks fell
by Thursday's mid-day break, broadly in line with Asian peers,
as fresh data signalling a further loss of momentum in China's
economy weighed on sentiment, with Indonesia leading the losers.
    Asian stocks mostly fell on Thursday after the China flash
HSBC/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers' index showed
factory output in the world's second-biggest economy contracted
for the first time in six months. 
    The Jakarta SE Composite index fell 1.05 percent
from a seven-week closing high hit on Wednesday, led by
conglomerate Astra International Tbk PT with a 3.85
percent loss and shipping company PT Trada Maritime Tbk
 that plunged 24.9 percent.
    "We cut ASII to reduce from hold," said Bahana Securities in
a research note, citing low expectations of volume growth for
the auto sector due to policy headwinds, lower average selling
prices and margins on competition.
    Trada Maritime plummeted to 1,385 rupiah ($0.11) per share,
the lowest since August 2013 after Indonesia's stock exchange on
Thursday lifted a trading suspension imposed on the stock since
June 6, when it was allegedly involved in oil smuggling.
 
    Philippine shares dropped 0.46 percent, led by
conglomerate Ayala Corp that lost as much as 6.7 percent
following an overnight top-up replacement at discounted price.
 
    Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand 
also declined, while Vietnam's benchmark VN Index bucked
the trend on bargain hunting after hitting a three-week low.
    For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0554 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   423.22        425.00       -0.42
 Singapore          3329.22       3334.56       -0.16
 Kuala Lumpur       1821.01       1824.39       -0.19
 Bangkok            1574.40       1577.55       -0.20
 Jakarta            5073.91       5127.93       -1.05
 Manila             7235.82       7269.49       -0.46
 Ho Chi Minh         592.02        588.35       +0.62
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
($1=12,175 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

