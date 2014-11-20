FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most down on China data; Indonesia off 7-week high
November 20, 2014 / 10:52 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most down on China data; Indonesia off 7-week high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets on
Thursday ended lower as investors cut their risk exposure amid
worries on data that signalled a further loss of momentum in
China's economy, with Indonesia leading the decliners.
    The China flash HSBC/Markit manufacturing purchasing
managers' index showed factory output contracted in the world's
second-biggest economy for the first time in six months.
 
    Indonesian shares slipped 0.67 percent, off its seven-week
closing high hit in the previous session, as shipping company PT
Trada Maritime Tbk plummeted 24.9 percent after the
country's stock exchange lifted its trading suspension since
June 6. 
    Outflows also took the shine off Singaporean shares 
after hitting a two-month high on Wednesday, and Malaysia
 dipped 0.12 percent on foreign net selling of 48.43
million ringgit ($14.39 million), according to exchange data.
    Thailand's SET Index also headed south with a 0.56
percent fall, while offshore buying into Philippine shares
 cushioned a sharp drop in the country's oldest
conglomerate Ayala Corp following an overnight top-up
replacement at discounted price. 
    
    For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at close
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   423.35        425.00       -0.39
 Singapore          3315.60       3334.56       -0.57
 Kuala Lumpur       1822.29       1824.39       -0.12
 Bangkok            1568.68       1577.55       -0.56
 Jakarta            5093.57       5127.93       -0.67
 Manila             7268.95       7269.49       -0.01
 Ho Chi Minh         593.32        588.35       +0.84
 
 Change on year 
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   423.35        388.37       +9.01
 Singapore          3315.60       3167.43       +4.68
 Kuala Lumpur       1822.29       1866.96       -2.39
 Bangkok            1568.68       1298.71      +20.79
 Jakarta            5093.57       4274.18      +19.17
 Manila             7268.95       5889.83      +23.42
 Ho Chi Minh         593.32        504.63      +17.58
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

($1=12,175 rupiah)
($1=3.3650 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anand Basu)

