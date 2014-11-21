FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed after U.S. data; Airports of Thailand jumps
November 21, 2014 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed after U.S. data; Airports of Thailand jumps

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Shares in Southeast Asian markets
were trading mixed by midday on Friday as upbeat U.S. data on
jobs, factory and home sales lifted sentiment, but signs of
spreading weakness in China and Europe limited the upside.
 
    Singapore outperformed the region to climb 0.8
percent, on track for a new intraday high since mid-September
and led by banking shares, including DBS Group Holdings Ltd
 which advanced 1.43 percent.
    Thailand's SET Index rallied as Airports of Thailand
Pcl, the country's largest airport operator, jumped 4.3
percent to a record high in heavy trade.
    Brokers said AOT jumped on government's efforts to boost
tourism, including free visa permits for some countries, and
amid a stabilised political situation.
    Thailand, however, said on Friday martial law would not be
lifted for the foreseeable future despite an earlier pledge to
lift the law in some provinces to help the tourism industry,
which has struggled since a military coup in May.
 
    The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index led the
decliners, falling 0.64 percent, while Indonesia 
extended Thursday's losses to ease 0.08 percent. Philippines
 stayed unchanged.
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged down 0.09 percent
after the central bank said it would cap bank loans to customers
who use the money to invest in shares, at a maximum 5 percent of
the bank's registered capital, a rule that could hurt inflows
into the market, analysts said. 
    
    For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0653 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   425.03        423.39       +0.39
 Singapore          3342.02       3315.60       +0.80
 Kuala Lumpur       1810.60       1822.29       -0.64
 Bangkok            1575.99       1568.68       +0.47
 Jakarta            5089.41       5093.57       -0.08
 Manila             7269.04       7268.95        0.00
 Ho Chi Minh         592.77        593.32       -0.09
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
