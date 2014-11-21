FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most up after upbeat U.S. data; Malaysia, Vietnam down
November 21, 2014 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most up after upbeat U.S. data; Malaysia, Vietnam down

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Friday after upbeat U.S. data on jobs, factory activity
and home sales buoyed sentiment, while Vietnamese shares 
fell after the central bank issued a cap on bank loans for stock
investment.
    Vietnam witnessed a widespread offload in around 60 percent
of equity heads on the exchange, closing at a new three-week low
after its central bank said to cap loans for stock investment at
a maximum 5 percent of the bank's registered capital, while
tightening the toxic loan ratio requirement to 3 percent for
qualified lenders.  
    Malaysian shares fell 0.7 percent, marking their
second straight day of losses, led by Genting Bhd and
CIMB Group Holdings Bhd.  
    Genting Bhd dropped 2.08 percent after the company, which
controls Southeast Asia's largest casino operator, said on
Friday its third-quarter net profit fell 23.6 percent, mainly on
weaker performance by its Singapore gaming unit. 
    CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, Malaysia's second-largest
bank, fell 2.71 percent.
    The Philippines and Thailand, Southeast
Asia's top performers so far this year, advanced 0.1 percent and
0.67 percent, respectively, while Indonesia rallied from
early selling to close higher 0.36 percent.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at the close
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   425.78        423.39       +0.56
 Singapore          3345.32       3315.60       +0.90
 Kuala Lumpur       1809.13       1822.29       -0.72
 Bangkok            1579.20       1568.68       +0.67
 Jakarta            5112.04       5093.57       +0.36
 Manila             7276.18       7268.95       +0.10
 Ho Chi Minh         588.03        593.32       -0.89
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   425.78        388.37       +9.63
 Singapore          3345.32       3167.43       +5.62
 Kuala Lumpur       1809.13       1866.96       -3.10
 Bangkok            1579.20       1298.71      +21.60
 Jakarta            5112.04       4274.18      +19.60
 Manila             7276.18       5889.83      +23.54
 Ho Chi Minh         588.03        504.63      +16.53
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

