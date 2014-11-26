FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Vietnam underperforms as energy stocks drag; others rangebound
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 26, 2014 / 11:31 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Vietnam underperforms as energy stocks drag; others rangebound

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
dropped 1.7 percent on Wednesday to a five-month closing low,
dragged lower by the oil and gas sector on a sharp drop in
global oil prices. 
    The meeting between Saudi Arabia and Venezuela with non-OPEC
oil producers Russia and Mexico on Tuesday resulted in no deal
to curb output against a 30 percent slump in prices since June,
dragging Brent down before it rebounded on Wednesday on comments
by Saudi Arabia's oil minister that the oil market would
stabilise.  
    Analysts said investors waited for clues about the global
economy from U.S. data, including personal income and spending,
durable goods orders, and weekly jobless claims, due later in
the day. 
    Shares of PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's biggest firm
by market value, fell 4.6 percent to a six-month low, while
Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Services Corp lost 3.5
percent. 
   The Jakarta Composite Index closed 0.3 percent
firmer, the Singapore index ended up 0.1 percent, and
the Malaysian stock index finished 0.2 percent higher
for a third straight winning session. 
    Philippine stocks outperformed the region, rising 1
percent to its highest since Sept. 25 on Wednesday with SM
Investments and Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co
 gaining 2.4 percent and 1 percent, respectively.
    The Thai index ended down 0.4 percent. 
           
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3349.66       3344.99       +0.14
 Kuala Lumpur       1842.17       1838.56       +0.20
 Bangkok            1591.00       1596.80       -0.36 
 Jakarta            5133.04       5118.95       +0.28
 Manila             7356.59       7286.85       +0.96
 Ho Chi Minh         576.04        585.91       -1.68
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3349.66       3167.43       +5.75
 Kuala Lumpur       1842.17       1866.96       -1.33
 Bangkok            1591.00       1298.71      +22.51
 Jakarta            5133.04       4274.18      +20.09
 Manila             7356.59       5889.83      +24.90
 Ho Chi Minh         576.04        504.63      +11.15
 
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO and Mai Nguyen in HANOI;
Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.