FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks -Philippine stocks retreat; oil shares lead regional decline
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 27, 2014 / 7:31 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Philippine stocks retreat; oil shares lead regional decline

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Philippine shares retreated on
Thursday after data showed economic growth slowed sharply in the
third quarter while energy shares underperformed across
Southeast Asia as global oil prices continued falling.
    The Philippine composite index fell 1 percent to
7,280.46, coming off a more than six-month closing high of
7,356.59 hit on Wednesday.
    The Philippine economy expanded by 5.3 percent from the same
period last year, hit by a contraction in state spending and
weaker growth in all sectors. Economists polled by Reuters had
forecast annual growth of 6.6 percent. 
    The selling was broad based, with 22 out of 30 large cap
stocks on the key index declining. The top loser was SM Prime
Holdings, which dropped 4.6 percent, after its share
placement at a lower-than-market price. 
    Selling hit energy-related stocks across exchanges, with
brokers citing the OPEC meeting on Thursday as a market focus.
.
    Brent crude fell to a four-year low under $76.30 a barrel on
Thursday as it became increasingly unlikely that OPEC would cut
output in support of prices during a meeting in Austria. 
    "We believe OPEC won't cut production but will rather let
the oil trading market stabilize according to demand and
supply," strategists at Krungsri Securities in Bangkok wrote in
a report.
    Shares of Malaysia's Sapurakencana Petroleum 
slipped 4.7 percent, Thailand's top energy firm PTT 
fell almost 1 percent and Indonesia's Perusahaan Gas Negara
 traded down 1.2 percent.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0647 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3347.78       3349.66       -0.06
 Kuala Lumpur       1831.42       1842.17       -0.58
 Bangkok            1598.74       1591.00       +0.49
 Jakarta            5141.11       5133.03       +0.15
 Manila             7280.46       7356.59       -1.03
 Ho Chi Minh         570.87        576.04       -0.92
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.