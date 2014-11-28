FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Thai shares, Malaysia lag as weak oil prices hurt
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 28, 2014 / 11:10 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai shares, Malaysia lag as weak oil prices hurt

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Thai stock index fell on
Friday as energy shares declined after a sharp fall in global
crude prices while Malaysian shares extended losses amid a fall
in the ringgit and concerns over lower oil. 
    Bangkok's SET index finished down 0.4 percent,
reversing from a two-month closing high hit in the previous
session. It posted a modest gain of 0.6 percent on the month,
among the region's underperformers.
    Shares of PTT Exploration and Production dropped
5.2 percent, their biggest single-day loss since January, as
declining oil prices dented its earnings outlook.
    Kuala Lumpur's composite index fell for a second
day, down 0.5 percent to its lowest close since Nov. 21, with
shares of Tenaga Nasional, down 0.3 percent, among
those actively traded. The index slipped 1.9 percent on the
month.
    The ringgit fell to a near five-year low on Friday
as offshore funds dumped the currency on fears lower oil prices
may hurt Malaysia, a net oil exporter and major palm oil
producer. 
    Singapore outperformed the region, with the key Straits
Times Index up 0.3 percent, ending the month 2.3
percent higher. Shares of Singapore Airlines jumped
2.6 percent thanks to expectations of a fall in fuel costs.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3350.50       3340.96       +0.29
 Kuala Lumpur       1820.89       1829.91       -0.49
 Bangkok            1593.91       1599.82       -0.37
 Jakarta            5149.88       5145.31       +0.09
 Manila             7294.38       7265.34       +0.40
 Ho Chi Minh         566.58        572.89       -1.10
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3350.50       3167.43       +5.78
 Kuala Lumpur       1820.89       1866.96       -2.47
 Bangkok            1593.91       1298.71      +22.73
 Jakarta            5149.88       4274.18      +20.49
 Manila             7294.38       5889.83      +23.85
 Ho Chi Minh         566.58        504.63      +12.28
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.