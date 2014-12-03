FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks - Malaysia at near 15-month low on outflows, weak oil prices
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 3, 2014 / 10:08 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Malaysia at near 15-month low on outflows, weak oil prices

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets ended flat to weaker on Wednesday, with Malaysia's key
stock index sliding to a near 15-month closing low amid foreign
outflows and a fall in the ringgit due to concerns over the
impact of lower crude prices.
    Kuala Lumpur's composite index fell 1.6 percent to
1,758.15, the lowest close since September 2013. The ringgit
 lost as much as 0.5 percent to 3.4420 per dollar, its
weakest since February 2010. 
    Malaysia is a net oil exporter and major palm oil producer.
    Foreign investors sold shares worth a net 201 million
ringgit ($58.43 million), their sixth straight session of net
selling, a Malaysian bourse statement said.
    Brent held above $70 a barrel on Wednesday, recovering
slightly from losses in the prior session as a turbulent market
struggled to find a price floor. 
    Among underperformers, Jakarta's composite index 
ended 0.19 percent lower after a rally over the past five
sessions when the falling oil price helped ease concerns about
fiscal and trade deficit of Indonesia.
    
For Asian Companies click: 
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3303.39       3322.32       -0.57
 Kuala Lumpur       1758.15       1785.97       -1.56
 Bangkok            1594.58       1594.00       +0.04
 Jakarta            5166.04       5175.79       -0.19
 Manila             7360.75       7344.23       +0.22
 Ho Chi Minh         574.88        569.43       +0.96
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3303.39       3167.43       +4.29
 Kuala Lumpur       1758.15       1866.96       -5.83
 Bangkok            1594.58       1298.71       +22.78
 Jakarta            5166.04       4274.18       +20.87
 Manila             7360.75       5889.83       +24.97
 Ho Chi Minh         574.88        504.63       +13.92
 ($1 = 3.4400 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.