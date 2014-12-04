FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks - Mostly higher; Malaysia at 15-month closing low
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
December 4, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Mostly higher; Malaysia at 15-month closing low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Malaysia's key stock index hit a
fresh 15-month closing low on Thursday as the ringgit extended
losses while foreign selling continued on concerns lower oil
prices would hurt economic fundamentals in the oil exporting
country.
    Other markets in the region mostly ended in positive
territory amid increased speculation over monetary stimulus by
the European Central Bank. 
    Kuala Lumpur's composite index fell 0.7 percent to
1,745.69, its lowest close since September 2013. Tenaga Nasional
Bhd, the country's biggest electric utility, was the
top loser on the index, down 4.9 percent.
    The Malaysian ringgit fell to 3.4475 per dollar,
its weakest since February 2010. 
    Foreign investors were net sellers of shares worth 172
million ringgit ($49.93 million), a seventh straight session of
net sales, according to a statement from the Malaysian bourse.
    Stocks in Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand
 closed moderately higher while Vietnam climbed
0.6 percent led by banking shares.
    The Thai stock market will be closed on Friday for a public
holiday and will reopen on Monday.
    Among weak spots, the Philippine main index fell 0.8
percent, with shares of Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc 
down 3.4 percent, the second worst performer on the index.
    Aboitiz will spend $680 million to increase the capacity of
two of its coal-fired power plants, and is also looking to
invest in power generation in Indonesia. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3304.82       3303.39       +0.04
 Kuala Lumpur       1745.69       1758.15       -0.71
 Bangkok            1597.76       1594.58       +0.20
 Jakarta            5177.16       5166.04       +0.22
 Manila             7299.85       7360.75       -0.83
 Ho Chi Minh         578.38        574.88       +0.61
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3304.82       3167.43       +4.34
 Kuala Lumpur       1745.69       1866.96       -6.50
 Bangkok            1597.76       1298.71      +23.03
 Jakarta            5177.16       4274.18      +21.13
 Manila             7299.85       5889.83      +23.94
 Ho Chi Minh         578.38        504.63      +14.61
 (1 US dollar = 3.4450 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.