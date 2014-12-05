FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up; Malaysia recovers from 15-month low
December 5, 2014 / 5:55 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up; Malaysia recovers from 15-month low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were mostly higher on Friday with Malaysian shares staging a
rebound after hitting a 15-month low in the previous session on
concerns over falling oil prices.
    The Malaysian stock index rose 0.2 percent after
falling 2.3 percent in the previous two sessions to its lowest
since September 2013.
    "The ringgit was hit quite badly because of concern of oil
price, the stocks are rebounding now," said Andri Zakarias, an
analyst with BNI Securities in Jakarta.
     Shares in oil products trader Petronas Dagangan Bhd
 rose 4.5 percent, extending gains after having hit
their lowest since March 2011 on Tuesday.
    Petronas Chemical Group gained 0.8 percent after
Maybank IB Research on Thursday upgraded the stock to 'buy' on
cheap valuations.   
    Indonesia rose 0.2 percent to its highest since
Sept. 25 on speculation about a possible credit rating upgrade.
    "Foreign inflow in the past few days has been quite strong.
The market is speculating that Standard & Poor's will soon
upgrade Indonesia's credit rating after the government cut fuel
subsidy," Zakarias said.
    Among the big gainers, shares PT Matahari Department Store
 rose 1.9 percent.        
    The Philippines was down 1.3 percent, extending the
previous session's 0.8 percent fall. 
    Shares of casino operator Bloomberry Resorts Corp 
fell as much as 6.3 percent to their lowest in three months on a
downgrade of gaming stocks.    
    The Thai stock market is closed on Friday for a public
holiday and will reopen on Monday.

For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3319.11       3304.82       +0.45
 Kuala Lumpur       1749.12       1745.69       +0.20
 Bangkok              --          1597.76        --  
 Jakarta            5186.72       5177.16       +0.18
 Manila             7205.93       7299.85       -1.29
 Ho Chi Minh         579.57        578.38       +0.21
 

 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

