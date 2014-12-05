FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up; Malaysia posts worst week in more than 3 years
December 5, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up; Malaysia posts worst week in more than 3 years

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
closed mostly higher on Friday, with Malaysia rebounding from a
15-month low hit in the previous session, but still posting its
worst week in more than three years due to declining oil prices.
    Malaysia's main stock index ended up 0.2 percent on
Friday, but fell 3.9 percent for the week, its worst since
September 2011. Falling oil prices are expected to hurt the
oil-exporting economy. 
    "The ringgit was hit badly because of concern on oil prices,
the stocks are rebounding now," said Andri Zakarias, an analyst
with BNI Securities in Jakarta.
    Shares of oil products trader Petronas Dagangan Bhd
 rose 5 percent, rebounding from more than three-year
lows on Tuesday.
    In Indonesia, the main index rose 0.2 percent on
speculation of a possible credit rating upgrade from Standard &
Poor after the government cut fuel subsidy. The index rose for
the fourth consecutive week.
    PT Astra International Tbk, the country's largest
auto distributor, gained 1.8 percent.
    Philippines fell 0.95 percent. PAL Holdings Inc
, the parent of flag carrier Philippine Airlines, fell
0.8 percent. The airline cancelled some of its flights to
central and southern Philippines due to Typhoon Hagupit.
 
    The Thai stock market was closed on Friday for a public
holiday and will reopen on Monday.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3324.39       3304.82       +0.59
 Kuala Lumpur       1749.37       1745.69       +0.21
 Bangkok              --          1597.76         -- 
 Jakarta            5187.99       5177.16       +0.21  
 Manila             7230.56       7299.85       -0.95
 Ho Chi Minh         578.76        578.38       +0.07
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3324.39       3167.43       +4.96
 Kuala Lumpur       1749.37       1866.96       -6.30
 Bangkok            1597.76       1298.71       +23.0
 Jakarta            5187.99       4274.18       +21.4
 Manila             7230.56       5889.83       +22.8
 Ho Chi Minh         578.76        504.63       +14.7
 

 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
