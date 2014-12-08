FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Thai SET index near 3-wk low; outflows hit Malaysia, Indonesia
#Basic Materials
December 8, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai SET index near 3-wk low; outflows hit Malaysia, Indonesia

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks fell on
Monday as lower crude oil prices hit energy shares, dragging the
key Thai index to the lowest in almost three weeks, while stocks
in Malaysia and Indonesia slipped amid foreign outflows and weak
currencies.
    The Thai stock market was an underperformer due to late
selloffs in large-cap energy stocks fuelled by further
weaknesses in crude oil markets after Morgan Stanley cut its
forecasts. 
    The key SET index was down 1.4 percent at 1,575.55,
the lowest close since Nov. 20. Shares of Thailand's number two
energy firm PTT Exploration and Production dropped
3.8 percent to 127 baht, a level last seen in November 2009.
    Oil-related stocks led among the losers across exchanges,
including Malaysia's Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd,
Singapore's Noble Group Ltd and Indonesia's coal
shares such as PT Berau Coal Energy Tbk.
    Foreign investors were net sellers of Malaysian shares worth
a net 293.26 million ringgit ($83.93 million) and Indonesian
shares worth a net 391.79 billion rupiah ($31.73 million), stock
exchange and Thomson Reuters data showed. 
    Malaysia's ringgit and Indonesia's rupiah 
hit their weakest since the 2008-09 global financial crisis on
Monday as emerging Asian currencies lost ground after solid U.S.
job data boosted the chance of an early Federal Reserve interest
rate hike. 
    The Philippine stock market was closed on Monday due to
heavy rains and strong winds caused by Typhoon Hagupit.
 
           
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3297.84       3324.39       -0.80
 Kuala Lumpur       1740.84       1749.37       -0.49
 Bangkok            1575.55       1597.76       -1.39
 Jakarta            5144.01       5187.99       -0.85
 Ho Chi Minh         571.68        578.76       -1.22
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 Singapore          3297.84       3167.43       +4.12
 Kuala Lumpur       1740.84       1866.96       -6.76
 Bangkok            1575.55       1298.71      +21.32
 Jakarta            5144.01       4274.18      +20.35
 Manila                --         5889.83      +22.76
 Ho Chi Minh         571.68        504.63      +13.29
 ($1 = 3.4940 ringgit)
($1 = 12,347.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
